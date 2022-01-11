Where to watch Peaky Blinders online for free from anywhere, stream every episode

Audio player loading…

This is everything you need to know to watch Peaky Blinders online wherever you are. Whether you're new to the murky world of Birmingham gangster politics and you're looking to catch up on all of the existing seasons, or you're a dedicated fan who's followed the family through thick and thin and is climbing the walls for Peaky Blinders season 6, we have all the information you need right here.

Watch Peaky Blinders online Air dates: 2013-present Total seasons: 5 (30 episodes) Creators: Steven Knight Cast: Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole Free stream: BBC iPlayer International streams: Netflix (US, Canada and Australia) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN

With five seasons in the bag and its final one just around the corner, the Shelby family is waiting to tell you its story. It's become a cult classic show that has inspired the Peaky Blinders haircut, Halloween costumes galore, and pulled in an impressive collection of awards. Peaky Blinders has really established itself as one of the biggest gangster TV shows of all time.

For those new to the series, it centers around a group of early 1900s gangsters from Birmingham. Led by the confident Thomas Shelby, the gang (mostly made up of their family) takes on the city, building power and money through their mostly illegal business ventures.

Peaky Blinders season six is expected to drop in early 2022 which gives you a couple of months to catch up on the previous 30 episodes, all of which are available online for free. Below is all the information you'll need to watch Peaky Blinders online wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online for FREE in the UK

In the UK, watching Peaky Blinders online is easy. That's because it is free to watch on BBC iPlayer. You can watch all five of the existing seasons online at your own pace. BBC iPlayer is completely free to use as long as you have a TV licence. You can watch it on almost any smart device or through your browser with apps available on phones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks. There is no official release date for Peaky Blinders season six but it will start in early 2022. Considering all previous seasons have premiered on BBC One, it is pretty much guaranteed we'll be seeing it there. Looking to watch Peaky Blinders but find yourself out of the country? Not to worry, you can still make use of BBC's free coverage from anywhere in the world via a VPN.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online outside your country

If you find yourself trying to watch Peaky Blinders online when you're away on holiday, you will likely find geo-restrictions will block your fun, not allowing you to access your usual streaming service

Luckily, there is a very easy way around this - through the use of a VPN. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It changes your IP address to make it look like you are somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Peaky Blinders online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in the US

Fans in the US can currently watch all of the five existing seasons of Peaky Blinders on Netflix. In the US, Netflix packages start from $8.99 a month for its Basic plan. This offers only 1 stream at a time with resolutions of 480p. Upgrade to Standard ($13.99 a month) and get 1080p resolutions and 2 simultaneous streams. Or Premium will set you back $17.99 a month, but offers 4K+HDR and the ability to playback on 4 devices at a time. However, as for the upcoming season, you could be waiting a while. In previous years, the new season has come to Netflix in the US after it has all premiered in the UK. That could mean a good couple of months until season six is available. Until then, you can binge the first 5 seasons on Netflix and, if you're away on holiday you can still watch it by using a VPN.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in Canada

Just like for fans in the US, there is no news of a season six for Canadian fans just yet. It is likely that you’ll have to wait for a little while after it airs in the UK. However, it’s not all bad news for those interested in the show. All of the five existing seasons are available to watch in full via Netflix Canada. That means you can binge-watch the whole show in time for the big finale. And, if you find yourself away on holiday looking to watch the show while you’re away, the use of a VPN can help you do that.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in Australia

Yep, once again it is Netflix which will be providing you with Peaky Blinders content in Australia. All five existing seasons are available on the streaming service right now. However, like the US and Canada, there is currently no news as to when we will see a season six launch, but we would expect early to mid 2022. To watch the show, even if you're currently out of the country, apply a VPN and you'll find yourself able to use Australian Netflix outside of the country.

(Image credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders cast at a glance

Thomas Shelby: Cillian Murphy

John Shelby: Joe Cole

Arthur Shelby: Paul Anderson

Polly Gray: Helen McCroy

Alfie Solomons: Tom Hardy

Michael Gray: Finn Cole

Ada Shelby: Sophie Rundle

Lizzie Shelby: Natasha O'Keeffe

Gina Grey: Anya Taylor-Joy

Jessie Eden: Charlie Murphy

Isiah: Jordan Bolger / Daryl McCormack

Is Tom Hardy in Peaky Blinders season 6?

For a lot of fans of the show, the big question will be whether they will see Tom Hardy return as the infamous Alfie Solomons. Luckily, teaser trailers have officially confirmed the actor will make a return to the show.

However, there is no confirmation as to how much he will appear in this latest season or necessarily what his story line will be for season 6.

Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for season six of Peaky Blinders! However, it has been announced that the show will be returning in early 2022 which means a few months at max.

The name of the first episode has been announced as 'Black Day' and like previous seasons, it is pretty much guaranteed to air in the UK on BBC One with the season following later to other countries.

Peaky Blinders recap: your catch-up ahead of the new season

It's been a little while since the last season aired so if you're feeling rusty on the plot, we're here to help with a quick recap on the Shelby family, friends and many enemies!

It goes without saying that if you haven't yet finished season five, there will be spoilers ahead. So, for those who have followed the show all of this time, you'll know there has been a lot of changes recently.

Most importantly, season five saw both the family's return to illegal business (thanks to the market crash) and, Thomas entering the world of politics.

Most of the season 5 revolves around the Shelby family and their battle with a Fascist political party and, a mobster family from Scotland. Where most of the previous seasons of Peaky Blinders ends with the family winning, this season ends with a loss as their big assassination of a fascist leader plan gets spoiled.

Season five ended with Thomas with a gun to his head but luckily, and unsurprisingly, the now released trailers for season six shows Tommy well and truly alive... but still pretty miserable.