Where to watch Good Omens: Stream every episode online

Good Omens has a rather amusing premise. Watch Good Omens, the fantasy miniseries, and you’ll see the prudish angel, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), and the unruly demon (David Tennant), Crowley, forming an odd alliance to find the Antichrist and stop the world from ending.

Watch Good Omens online Air dates: 2019 Total seasons: 1 (6 episodes) Creators: Neil Gaiman Cast: Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Adria Arjona, Frances McDormand Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

They’ve both spent plenty of time on planet Earth and grown too fond of its pleasures to let it end. So when the Antichrist is born, they decide to influence the child and make sure he grows up normal, not evil or good. But 11 years later, they realize that the Antichrist had been misplaced, and they were dealing with the wrong kid.

With the forces of both Heaven and Hell working against them, this unlikely duo now has to save the world—with the help of a few unlikely allies, including a nervous witch hunter, an occultist with a book of prophecies, and a part-time medium.

The show is based on a book written by two legendary fiction novelists: the late Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Each brought their distinct style to the story, spawning something fantastically funny in the process.

Let’s find out where you can watch Good Omens.

Where to watch Good Omens online for free with Prime Video

Since it’s an Amazon Original, you’ll find all episodes of Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video . Those who have subscribed to Amazon’s Prime membership will have access to the streaming service. The subscription has a wide variety of benefits, such as free same-day and two-day delivery on eligible items, unlimited film and TV show streaming, access to millions of songs, and many other offers. If you decide to subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll pay $12.99 a month or $119 a year to become a member in the US. In the UK, it’s £7.99 a month or £79 a year. In the US and the UK, you have the option of subscribing only to Prime Video for a reduced price, too. Subscribing to Prime Video costs $8.99 month in the US and £5.99 a month in the UK. In Canada, the subscription is $7.99 per month or $79 per year. Residents of Quebec do not receive a free trial. Instead, they receive a two-month membership for $7.99 a month. An Australian Amazon Prime subscription will cost $6.99 per month or $59 annually. Amazon Prime Video is available across many devices. You can access it through Sony, Samsung, LG, and other smart TVs. You can even use it through Blu-Ray players and gaming consoles, like the PS4, PS5, and Xbox One. Also, you can access Amazon Prime Video on your web browser and iOS and Android devices.

Where else can I watch I watch Good Omens online

Good Omens is an Amazon Original and is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The show is available across most regions, including in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

How to watch Good Omens online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

