As we edge over the halfway mark of the second season of Euphoria, last week's episode will prove to be a tough act to follow. Dealing with the direct aftermath of a chaotic whirlwind of cultural imitations and the inevitable comedown of Rue, Jules, Cassie and Cal, the season feels as though it's reaching its tipping point. One not to miss, here's where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 online this week.

*Euphoria season 2 episode 4 spoilers ahead*

Last week's episode felt like a fever dream that slowly spiralled more and more out of control. The result? Elliot revealing to Jules that Rue isn't sober after all, and an hysterical Cal admitting to his family his sexual history with men and transsexuals, while scathingly laying into his sons and wife for their hypocritical judgement of his secret life.

Titled 'Stand Still Like the Hummingbird', episode 5 alludes to that sense of trying not to hold on too tight to something for fear it will break.

In the promo Storm Reid, who portrays Rue's younger sister, Gia, is seen curled up crying, while Laurie appears to be packing up another suitcase of narcotics for Rue, her foreboding voice over laced throughout, stating: "The longer you use, all the chemicals in your brain that make you feel good start to weaken and wither. The things that don't feel good, don't feel as bad anymore."

Tune in for another instalment and read on on where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 online where you are.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 online in the US

Episode 5 of Euphoria's second season, titled 'Stand Still Like the Hummingbird', airs on Sunday, February 6 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO, which is included in most cable packages. Cord-cutters will be able to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 on streaming service HBO Max. If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and you're curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price points. Pay $9.99 a month for its With-Ads plan, or upgrade to $14.99 a month for its commercial-free plan, which also offers offline streaming and the ability to watch in 4K HDR. Alternatively, you can save and pay for a year upfront for $99.99/$149.99 a year.

What else can you watch on HBO Max

Apart from Euphoria, HBO Max brings access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 online in the UK

In the UK, episode 5 of Euphoria season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on February 7 at 2am GMT on Monday morning, and will air again at the more reasonable time of 9pm GMT in the evening. Subscribers can also stream Euphoria season 2 episode 5 via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 FREE in Canada

You can watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 on Crave. The new episode, titled 'Stand Still Like the Hummingbird', landed on the streaming service on Sunday, February 6. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 a month, or sacrifice less simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Euphoria and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 online FREE in Australia

The next instalment of Euphoria season 2 arrived in Australia at the same time it aired in the US. That means episode 5 dropped onto Binge at 12pm AEDT on Monday, February 7. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Euphoria. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

