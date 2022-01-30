Audio player loading…

As soon as Rue relapsed at the end of Euphoria's first season we knew it could only be a downward spiral from there. Now equipped with a suitcase of narcotics from Laurie, keep reading as we explain where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4 online where you are.

Titled 'You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can', episode 4 alludes to the season's ever-growing, messy web of lies, secrets, and affairs.

Rue attempts to keep separate her relationship with Jules from her endeavor to get her next hit, while Nate leaves Cassie pining at home to seemingly rekindle his relationship with Maddy.

There's also the ongoing, chaotic game of truth or dare - a high-schooler's favorite pastime - between Rue, Jules, and Elliot, which looks to get even more out of hand this week.

With love and heartache at its core, there's plenty more fallout to come as we reach the halfway point. Make sure you know where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4 online wherever you are.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4 online in the US

Episode 4 of Euphoria's second season, titled 'You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can', airs on Sunday, January 30 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO, which is included in most cable packages. Cord-cutters will be able to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4 on streaming service HBO Max. If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and you're curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price points. Pay $9.99 a month for its With-Ads plan, or upgrade to $14.99 a month for its commercial-free plan, which also offers offline streaming and the ability to watch in 4K HDR. Alternatively, you can save and pay for a year upfront for $99.99/$149.99 a year.

What else can you watch on HBO Max

Apart from Euphoria, HBO Max brings access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4 online in the UK

In the UK, episode 4 of Euphoria season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on January 31 at 2am GMT on Monday morning, and will air again at the more reasonable time of 9pm GMT in the evening. Subscribers can also stream Euphoria season 2 episode 4 via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 FREE in Canada

You can watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4 on Crave. The new episode, titled 'You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can', landing on the streaming service on Sunday, January 30. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 a month, or sacrifice less simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Euphoria and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4 online FREE in Australia

The next instalment of Euphoria season 2 arrives in Australia at the same time it airs in the US. That means episode 4 drops onto Binge at 12pm AEDT on Monday, January 31. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Euphoria. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

