Where to watch Big Bang Theory: stream every season online

With multiple Emmy awards under its belt, The Big Bang Theory is one of the most-viewed TV shows in the US. Spanning 279 episodes - which is a huge deal in the TV industry - the show is about four intelligent but socially-awkward men and an aspiring actress who gets entangled with them. What ensues for the next 12 seasons is oodles of hilarity. Sound good? Thankfully there's plenty of places to watch The Big Bang Theory around the world.

Where to watch The Big Bang Theory online Air dates: 2007–2019 Total seasons: 12 (279 episodes) Creators: Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady Cast: Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar Streaming options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) |Netflix (UK) | Binge (AUS)

The show primarily played on the geek stereotype and built on “nerd culture,” which was quite unusual to see on TV back in 2007. But this setup normalized nerd culture and drew in millions of viewers across the globe to watch The Big Bang Theory.

In a deal worth more than $1 billion, HBO Max acquired the streaming rights for the series, making it one platform where you can watch The Big Bang Theory. In case you can’t access to HBO Max, there are other platforms where you can watch The Big Bang Theory, and we’ll go over that in this article.

How to watch The Big Bang Theory online in the US

You can find all the seasons of The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max. At $14.99/month, a subscription will also let you access other spectacular films and shows, including The Flight Attendant, South Park, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Dark Knight trilogy. HBO Max has a stunning catalog with content spanning over 10,000 hours. Another great feature of HBO Max is that all movies from Warner Bros. Pictures will stream for 31 days after their theatrical release on the platform. This means you can catch movie premieres from the comfort of your home - or anywhere else with an internet connection. You can use HBO Max across many devices, like Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Windows PC, PS4, iPhone, and Android phones. DirecTV also has all the seasons of The Big Bang Theory, and a subscription will set you back $64.99/month for 12 months (plus applicable taxes). TBS has all the seasons of the show as well, and basic channel packages start at $69.99/ month. Sling TV has just 5 seasons of the series; subscriptions start at $35/month and offer a 3-day free trial.

How to watch The Big Bang Theory online: stream seasons 1-12 in the UK

In the UK, all the seasons of The Big Bang Theory are only available for streaming on Netflix. Subscription plans for Netflix UK start at £5.99 a month with its Basic plan. This means you can watch on just one device at a time, with the Standard plan costing £9.99 a month across two devices, and the Premium plan at £13.99 a month across four.

How to stream The Big Bang Theory and watch every season online in Canada

None of the streaming platforms in Canada have all the seasons of The Big Bang Theory. The first nine seasons of the series are available on Crave, and you’ll have to shell out CA$9.99/month (plus applicable taxes) for a subscription. The subscription will also provide you access to some excellent TV shows from HBO’s premium catalog. CTV only has the third season of the series, though it’s available free of cost throughout March 2021.

How to watch The Big Bang Theory: stream every season online in Australia