When is Uncharted coming to Netflix? The release date is finally here

Uncharted, Sony's hit blockbuster, will be coming to Netflix in July, it has been confirmed.

Released into theaters on February 11 this year, the movie enjoyed a fruitful run in cinemas, with over $400 million in box office receipts. And, after a release on digital download and DVD last month, its streaming bow has now been confirmed.

Uncharted is based on Naughty Dog’s immensely popular video game series and follows treasure-hunter Nathan "Nate" Drake as he travels around the world to uncover various historical mysteries.

The movie sees Drake, who is portrayed by Spider-Man star Tom Holland, partner up with Mark Wahlberg's Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Sullivan, an older explorer and a mentor to Drake, takes the young man on an adventure where the pair find themselves up against a wealthy, ruthless treasure hunter and his mercenaries as they chase a lost fortune.

As Netflix holds the distribution rights to Sony Pictures’ movie slate for the next five years, it is here that Uncharted will make its streaming bow on July 15. For the time being, that's in the US only, though we will update this article if that changes...

Didn't critics hate this movie?

They really did. But audiences didn't.

Expectations for the movie weren't high when it hit theaters, especially after reviewers had delivered an average rating of just 40% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), and the chatter before release was that Sony would lose money on a movie that cost more than $100 million to make.

However, audiences were far more generous, and gave the movie 90% on Rotten Tomatoes as well as flocking to theaters to see it.

With $400 million in takings, a sequel has now been greenlit and Sony now has a new movie franchise to work with. The movie's success will have been especially gratifying for Sony given Uncharted's painfully slow and difficult journey to the screen. The studio wound up developing the film for over a decade, and, during that time, six different directors – including David O. Russell, Shawn Levy, and Travis Knight – came and went before Venom filmmaker Ruben Fleischer stepped up in 2020 to complete the project.

In fact, development took so long that Wahlberg, who was once cast as Drake, got old enough to take on the part of his mentor, Sullivan, instead. (opens in new tab)

TechRadar's own review of Uncharted was not kind, with reviewer Axel Metz calling it "...mindless, harmless entertainment", but, sometimes, when you're tired and flicking through Netflix, that's exactly what you want...