WhatsApp gives one of its best features a massive upgrade

WhatsApp is launching a new preview feature for voice messages which should make them even more useful, by enabling you to listen to a message after recording it to check for mistakes, and to check the audio quality, before sending it.



Voice messaging is nothing new, and it's an option that serves as a handy halfway house between real-time voice conversations and laborious hand-typed messages. This type of message is more personal than a text, and far, far more flexible than a phone call.



WhatsApp has supported voice messages for some time, making it possible to record and send audio messages to your contacts.

Until now, it's been all too easy to send a message, only to later discover that background noise or interference have rendered a key part of what you've recorded inaudible; or perhaps you mumbled some of your words, but didn't realize until the recipient of the message pointed it out.

Take two...

The new Voice Message Preview option enables you to listen to a message after you've recorded it, so that you can re-record the message if you notice that you've made a mistake or that the sound quality is poor, or if you simply think you could make a message sound better in some way.

Using the new Voice Message Preview feature is fairly straightforward and almost self-explanatory, but WhatsApp shares the following simple guide:

Open an individual or group chat Touch the microphone icon, and slide it up to lock hands-free recording Start speaking Once finished, tap the stop icon Tap play to listen to your recording. You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp Tap the trash can icon to delete the voice message, or tap the send button to send it

So, what are you waiting for? Take the time to preview your next voice message, and then send it, confident in the knowledge that it sounds as good as you'd like it to – no matter how many attempts it takes you!