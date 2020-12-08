WhatsApp gets a handy new feature to simplify shopping

Facebook has introduced a new feature to WhatsApp that make it easier to shop using the chat app. Launched in plenty of time for Christmas shopping, 'carts' in WhatsApp are designed to make it easy to buy multiple items from the same seller, much like shopping at a regular online store.

The benefits of WhatsApp's carts exist for both buyer and seller. While shoppers will find it easier to buy what they want through the instant messaging platform, businesses will find that it is easier to keep track of orders and invoices that are received through this medium.

The addition of carts means that it is now possible to browse through a catalog of good, select one or more for purchase, and easily complete the purchase with a payment. Orders are sent to a seller in the form of a message, making things easy for both sides of the transaction.

You can get an idea of how carts work in this video from Facebook:

Chat and shop

This is far from being the first time that WhatsApp has branch out into the ecommerce arena, but this certainly seems to be its most concerted effort so far.

Facebook explains that when you are visiting a business's catalog in WhatsApp, you can either use the 'Message business' option to start a chat, or use the 'Add to cart' button

Carts are rolling out on a global basis right now, and more information about how they work can be found in WhatsApp's help pages

Via TechCrunch