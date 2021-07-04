What time is Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 released this weekend?

Wondering when you can watch the next episode of Rick and Morty season 5? In the US, Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 airs on Adult Swim on Sunday, July 4, and UK viewers can watch it on E4 on Monday, July 5. Below, we'll tell you specific times where you are.

We know quite a lot about Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3, which is called 'A Rickconvenient Mort', a blatantly obvious reference to the environmental documentary An Inconvenient Truth. That's because Adult Swim has released the first two minutes of the show already – and it depicts an environmental superhero, Planetina (voice by Alison Brie, another of co-creator Dan Harmon's Community collaborators), defeating an acid rain-causing villain called Diesel Weasel. You can watch that cold open by scrolling down below.

Morty is enchanted, and Planetina flies off with him in her arms, much to the chagrin of a typically unimpressed Rick. A TV guide episode description tells us more about what Rick will be doing in this episode, as Morty falls for Planetina – the misanthropic scientist is going on an 'apocalypse bar crawl' with Summer.

So, that's what you've got to look forward to this weekend. Here's when you can watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3.

What time is Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 airing on Adult Swim?

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3, 'A Rickconvenient Mort', will air on Adult Swim in the US on Sunday, July at 11pm Eastern time (or 10pm Central time/11pm Pacific). Just as with previous seasons, if you have your cable provider details handy, you can watch new episodes on Adult Swim's website after they air. Episode 1 is currently available to watch for free.

Rick and Morty season 5 release schedule

We're not sure if Rick and Morty season 5 is taking a hiatus this year like it did in season 4, but nothing has been said to that effect yet – and since every episode title has been revealed, we're hoping they'll go straight through the 10 episodes. Here's the schedule so far:

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 ('Mort Dinner Rick Andre') – Sunday, June 20

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 ('Mortyplicity') – Sunday, June 27

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 ('A Rickconvenient Mort') – Sunday, July 4

Rick and Morty season 5, episode 4 ('Rickdependence Spray') – Sunday, July 11

Rick and Morty season 5, episode 5 ('Amortycan Grickfitti') – Sunday, July 18

Other episode titles confirmed for season 5 include 'Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion', 'Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular', 'Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort', 'Forgetting Sarick Mortshall', and 'Rickmurai Jack'. Check out this video to see them all:

Here’s all ten episode titles of Rick and Morty Season Five, premiering June 20th only on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/RG0rRJktAiMay 24, 2021 See more

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 trailer: see the cold open

You can already watch the opening two minutes of Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3, as Adult Swim has released the cold open for the episode – that is, the pre-credits sequence – for everyone to watch. Check it out below:

Is Rick and Morty season 5 on HBO Max?

Rick and Morty season 5 is not currently available on HBO Max, just seasons 1-4. You'll need to watch Adult Swim if you want to keep up with the show in the US.

When is Rick and Morty season 5 airing on E4 in the UK?

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 will air on the UK channel E4 at 10pm this coming Monday, July 5, with new episodes to follow each Monday. You can also stream the episode after it airs on All4, the channel's ad-supported service, which is handy if you don't like appointment TV.

Will Rick and Morty season 5 be released on Netflix UK?

There's no word on that right now. But if Rick and Morty season 4 is anything to go by, the entire season will likely air on E4 and come to Netflix some months later – assuming the streamer has a continuing deal to keep showing the series.