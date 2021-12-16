What time is Hawkeye episode 6 released on Disney Plus?

Audio player loading…

Spoilers follow for Hawkeye episodes 1 to 5. You've been warned.

When is Hawkeye episode 6 getting released on Disney Plus? The final entry in the last Marvel Studios' TV show of 2021 lands on the streamer before Christmas Day, but you may be wondering when that'll be exactly. It's a good job that we're here to help you out, then.

Hawkeye episode 6 has a lot that it needs to tie up when it does arrive, too. The series' fifth episode finally revealed that Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin is the show's main antagonist. So it'll be interesting to see how Clint Barton deals with him, whether he can finally put his demons to rest, and be back home in time for Christmas with his family.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Kate Bishop will no doubt confront her mother Eleanor about the latter's ties to Kingpin. Yelena Belova is still gunning for Clint as she continues to think he's responsible for killing her sister – Natasha Romanoff – in Avengers: Endgame. Maya Lopez, aka Echo, has had her world rocked by Clint about Kingpin being the guy responsible for her father's death. And we still don't know what the significance is of that wristwatch, which was found in the Avengers compound and appears to be key to some plot elements.

So there's plenty that Hawkeye episode 6 needs to cover during its rumored hour-long runtime. While we wait to see if it neatly wraps up everyone's story arcs in a pleasing manner, though, we can look at when Hawkeye's sixth episode will land on Disney Plus. And, with it, the final thing we'll see from Marvel's Phase 4 slate in 2021.

Below, you'll find out the exact date and time that Hawkeye episode 6 will be released on the streamer, as well as finding out if there's a promotional trailer for it yet. Are you ready? Let's take aim and fire.

Hawkeye episode 6 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 22 at 12 am PT / 3 am ET / 8 am BST / 12:30 pm IST / 5 pm AEST.

By now, you'll know that Hawkeye episodic release times vary depending on where you live. US viewers are in for a late night if they stay up to watch episode 6 as soon as it airs. UK fans, meanwhile, might have a chance to watch it out before work, while Indian and Australian audiences can catch it during, or after, their shifts or school studies end.

Marvel shows are often discussed at length as soon as they air, so you may want to get ahead of the curve in case someone drops any spoilers.

If you can't watch episode 6 until late on Wednesday, though, you'll definitely want to mute certain words or hashtags on social media. You should mute the likes of #Hawkeye, #Hawkeyespoilers, and #Hawkeyeepisode6 as there are bound to be big surprises afoot. This is the series finale, after all, so make sure that the final episode isn't ruined for you before you watch it.

Hawkeye on Disney Plus full release schedule

Here's the full release schedule for Hawkeye, including when episode 6 will arrive on Disney Plus:

Hawkeye episode 1: November 24 (Available now)

November 24 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 2: November 24 (Available now)

November 24 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 3: December 1 (Available now)

December 1 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 4: December 8 (Available now)

December 8 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 5: December 15 (Available now)

December 15 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 6: December 22

Episode 5 clocked in at 45 minutes, which made it one of the longer entries in the series.

With Hawkeye episode 6 set to bring the show to an end, it should be the longest entry in the series. And, if you believe leakers, such as Amit Chaudhari on Twitter, episode 6 will be just shy of an hour long. If that's true, it'll be the longest episode of any Marvel TV show so far, too.

#Hawkeye's finale episode = 59 Mins.And yes, this'll be the longest episode among all @disneyplus #MCU shows thus far. https://t.co/s3rK3HdsCP pic.twitter.com/pTl2VMdeVKDecember 16, 2021 See more

Is there a Hawkeye episode 6 promo trailer yet?

Not yet, but we expect that there will be some sort of teaser trailer before Hawkeye episode 6 is released.

Every other series' entry has received one or two 15-second teasers after they've aired. It usually takes 24 to 48 hours for Marvel to drop a promo trailer online, but that wait may be a bit longer with Spider-Man: No Way Home also releasing worldwide on December 17.

Once a promo trailer is released, we'll update this section.