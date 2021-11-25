What time is Hawkeye episode 3 released on Disney Plus?

Spoilers follow for Hawkeye episodes 1 and 2.

Do you want to know when Hawkeye episode 3 will arrive on Disney Plus? The next installment in Marvel's latest TV show will land on the streamer on Wednesday, December 1, so the wait won't be a long one.

The last time we saw them, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop were in a bit of a predicament. The former had turned himself over to the Tracksuit Mafia and was expecting to be interrogated by Echo, the deaf but highly skilled superhero who appears to be working for someone else.

Kate, meanwhile, was attempting to save Clint from his captors. But, clearly, her break-in goes awry and now both of them are likely to be questioned at length. It'll be interesting (and no doubt amusing) to see what happens next.

With that in mind, you'll want to know when episode 3 of Hawkeye will be released on Disney Plus. In this episode, we're expecting to find out more about Echo's past and her motives. We're also anticipating that car chase scene that's been promoted heavily throughout Hawkeye's trailers and TV spots. It's the Tracksuit Mafia who's in hot pursuit of Clint and Kate, after all, so hopefully, we'll get a big set-piece in this week's episode.

But we digress. Read on to find out when Hawkeye episode 3 will launch, as well as a full release schedule for the Disney Plus series.

When does Hawkeye episode 3 come out on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Hawkeye episode 3 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 1 at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM BST / 12.30PM IST / 5PM AEST.

As with all other MCU TV shows, Hawkeye's release time will vary depending on where you live in the world. For those in the US, it'll be a late night. For others, such as UK viewers, it may mean an early start before your next work shift begins. Marvel shows are often discussed in the workplace, so you may want to get ahead of the curve in case someone drops any spoilers.

If you can't watch episode 3 until later in the day, you'll want to mute certain words or hashtags on social media. You should mute the likes of #Hawkeye, #Hawkeyespoilers, and #Hawkeyeepisode3 if you don't want anything ruined for you before you stream it.

Hawkeye on Disney Plus release schedule

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

Here's the full release schedule for Hawkeye, including when episodes 3 to 6 will arrive on Disney Plus:

Hawkeye episode 1: November 24 (Available now)

November 24 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 2: November 24 (Available now)

November 24 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 3: December 1

December 1 Hawkeye episode 4: December 8

December 8 Hawkeye episode 5: December 15

December 15 Hawkeye episode 6: December 22

With the series' first two episodes clocking in at 47 minutes and 49 minutes, we'd expect episode 3 to be of a similar length. Every other live-action MCU show's episodes have been that long, although What If...?, which was an animated series, was much shorter in comparison.

After episode 3, we'll already be at the halfway mark for Hawkeye. That means there'll only be three more entries to catch before the show ends. That is, unless Marvel Studios decides to renew it for a second season, which it did previously with Loki.

Is there a teaser trailer for Hawkeye episode 3?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Not yet. Marvel hasn't released a teaser for Hawkeye episode 3 on Disney Plus. If we're correct with our earlier assumption that episode 3 will see Clint, Kate, Echo, and the mafia engage in that car chase sequence, though, we've technically already seen some of the show's next entry.

Given that we've reached the halfway stage of Hawkeye's TV show, though, we can expect a mid-season trailer to be released by Marvel soon. The studio has given us a glimpse at future episodes for its previous TV series, so we're confident that they'll do likewise here.