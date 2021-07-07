What time is Black Widow released on Disney Plus this week?

Wondering what time you can watch Black Widow on Disney Plus this week? Fans have been waiting a long time to add Black Widow to their Marvel movies marathon, and even though the 24th canonical MCU film is also releasing in theaters this week, subscribers can enjoy it at home if they're prepared to pay the additional Disney Plus Premier Access fee.

Black Widow is released on Disney Plus on Friday July 9, 2021. If you live in the UK, you can already watch it early in theaters from July 7. In the US, you might be able to see a preview screening on July 8. Below, we'll tell you the exact time you can start streaming it on Disney Plus – though again, you'll need to have paid the Premier Access fee of $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99 / €21.99 on top of your subscription to watch it.

Set after Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow is the final movie to feature Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, given the character's unfortunate demise in Avengers: Endgame.

By all accounts, though, it's a solid closer to Natasha's 11-year run in the MCU, as she delves into her history in the Black Widow program. The movie introduces us to a host of new characters, including Natasha's parent figures Alexei and Melina, played by David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, and Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh. We called the movie 'a bona fide spy thriller'.

Here's when you can watch Black Widow where you are.

What time is Black Widow released on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.)

Black Widow will be released on Disney Plus via Premier Access at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM BST / 5PM AEST on July 9, 2021. All Disney Plus original content lands at the same time on the streaming service. Here's a link to see the movie directly on there.

If you're desperate to watch it now, you might want to check out whether your local theater chain is showing it early – as mentioned, Black Widow is already out in UK cinemas, and it looks like US theater chains are offering previews starting on July 8 too.

When will Black Widow be released for free on Disney Plus?

Black Widow will be available for regular Disney Plus subscribers on October 6, 2021, according to a listing on the streaming service. Since you still have to subscribe to the service to see it, it's not free, technically, but that's when the Premier Access price will be dropped and it'll just enter the streaming library as normal.

This matches the three-month timeframe we've seen with previous Premier Access releases like Raya and the Last Dragon.