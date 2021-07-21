What do you get when you cross Vimeo + TikTok? A potential business hit

As more businesses are now using short-form videos to reach their customers, Vimeo and TikTok have announced a new partnership.

As a result of the partnership, Vimeo's powerful video tools will be integrated with the TikTok platform which will enable SMBs to make effective video ads to better engage their customers.

According to pre-release tests of the combined capabilities of both companies, participants saw up to 50 percent higher clickthrough rates when compared to previous campaigns launched on other platforms. At the same time, businesses were able to double the number of videos they created in a short timespan through the new integration.

SVP of business development at Vimeo, Richard Bloom explained how the new partnership can help SMBs reach customers in a press release, saying:

"Vimeo and TikTok are solving one of the most significant pain points for SMBs in reaching customers — how to easily and affordably create professional-quality content at scale,. We're thrilled to be the first video creation platform to integrate with TikTok For Business and to expand the reach of Vimeo Create, so more businesses can engage even more customers online."

TikTok Marketing Partners

Vimeo is the latest company to join TikTok Marketing Partners which is made up of a group of vetted experts that create, implement and measure TikTok ad campaigns.

However, the company is the first partner to receive a badge under TikTok's all-new Creative Tools subcategory of Creative Partners that help brands produce creative assets leveraging TikTok's best practices.

Through this first-of-a-kind partnership between the social media company and a video software company, SMBs can now utilize Vimeo's AI video production tool Vimeo Create to produce and publish ads directly into the TikTok Ad Manager in minutes. Vimeo and TikTok have also worked together to develop custom video templates available exclusively in Vimeo Create that are optimized for the short-form video platform.

This new integration is now available to all Vimeo users and business interested in joining TikTok Marketing Partners can check out the website for more information.