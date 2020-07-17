We'll get our best look yet at the DualSense PS5 controller later today

The DualSense PS5 controller was revealed by Sony earlier this year but, since then, we haven't heard much about the innovative new gamepad outside of a few leaks.

That's all going to change later today as Geoff Keighley has announced that he will be hosting a hands-on with the DualSense as part of his Summer Games Fest event.

According to Keighley, the hands-on stream will include his own impressions of using the PS5 controller as well as an interview with Eric Lempel, PlayStation's head of worldwide marketing.

PS5: release date, design, specs and news for Sony’s PlayStation 5

PS5 games list: all the games confirmed for the PlayStation 5

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: what have we learned about the key differences?

Keighley teased the hands-on on Twitter, showing a brief clip of the DualSense on a table while the Summer Games Fest creator praises the controller's air filtration. Keighley then picks up the controller, which appears to be just as chunky as we predicted and considerably bulkier than the PlayStation controllers we have seen to date.

We're hoping the hands on will give us a look at the PS5 controller in action, so we can get a better look at its impressive-sounding features such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and new 'create' button. But it's possible that we may just get Keighley's impressions of the actual style and feel of the DualSense.

This is the #PlayStation5 DualSense Controller. Tomorrow at Noon ET / 9 am PT, it's time to go hands on. Can't wait to tell you about my experience. https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/hvxTouNrc1July 16, 2020

How to watch the DualSense PS5 controller hands on

The DualSense PS5 controller hands on stream is part of Summer Game fest and will take place on July 17 at 12pm ET / 9 am PT / 5pm BST (or July 18 at 2am AEST).

You can watch the DualSense hands on live on YouTube and Twitch. But you can also watch all the action live from this page as we've embedded the stream below.