Webflow unveils community grants program to help developers embrace no-code

No-code website builder Webflow has announced a $120 million Series C funding round that leaves the company at a $4 billion valuation.

In conjunction with the funding announcement that brings its total funding to more than $330 million, the cloud-based web design software company plans to invest $10 million into providing investment and reimbursements through its community grants program.

In a blog post , Webflow’s Co-founder and CEO, Vlad Magdalin says that the program is due to be up and running in the next few months.

Webflow funding

Launched in 2013, Webflow generates back-end code for its users to build web-based businesses.

The company’s Series C round was led by Y Combinator Continuity, with participation from existing investors such as CapitalG, Accel, and Silversmith amongst others.

"When we first launched Webflow years ago and struggled for many years to get significant traction, I never imagined that we'd reach the scale of a $100M ARR business that serves 200,000 customers across freelancers, agencies, startups, and enterprises today," Magdalin said..

"I'm incredibly grateful for how our team and our community has helped us get to this big Series C milestone, and I'm so proud to invest back into our community with the new grant program that we're announcing today. This funding will help accelerate our work towards our mission to empower millions of people to create for the web."

Magdalin told Forbes he also sees Webflow growing into a no-code tool for website building, but also for software applications.

The company now has more than 3.5 million users, and built more than 450,000 websites in 2021, with visits to websites hosted by Webflow exceeding ten billion a month.

The grant program will focus on community engagement, learning, and networking events around the world. The program will also help freelancers who are building projects for non-profit and humanitarian causes.