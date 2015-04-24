Samsung's next smartwatch will definitely have a circular display

Samsung has just given us the best clue yet to the shape of its next smartwatch, and the good news is it's definitely going to be circular.

It's updated the wearable section of the Samsung Developer blog, with a teasing image and the strap line of "get ready for the next gear."

Samsung is asking for more developers to join it to improve the Samsung Gear experience with early access to the SDK available - suggesting this smartwatch won't be running Android Wear.

There are already a handful of big names on board including CNN, Yelp and Baidu - but there's a long way to go before it'll be able to match the offering on the Apple Watch.

A selection of circular apps

A bit of a looker

The teasing image doesn't give a whole lot away, but the round design is clear, as to is the impossibly thin bezel running round the outside. This could give the Moto 360, LG Watch Urbane and Huawei Watch a real run for a premium circular money.

The new Gear has gone through several name changes already including Orbis and most recently Samsung Gear A, though it will likely transform into something else as time goes on.

There's no word on a potential release date for this new Gear smartwatch, so we're just going to have to sit tight and wait for more information.