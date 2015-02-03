Radical new Pebble software is coming in 2015

Pebble has enjoyed a fair amount of success, having now shipped over one million devices. Getting out the gates early no doubt helped the company, as did features like seven day battery life. However, with Android Wear now bedding in and the Apple Watch due imminently, Pebble faces some stiff competition.

The good news is that the company seems to be up for the challenge. So far we've only really seen one device from Pebble, since the Pebble Steel is just a classier version of the original Pebble, but things could be set to change in 2015.

In an interview with The Verge, Pebble's CEO Eric Migicovsky revealed that new hardware and software are both coming this year.

Of the software Migicovsky stated that "we've found a new framework to use as an interaction model on the watch," going on to add, "it doesn't look like what we have today, and it doesn't look like what's on your smartphone."

Something different

So it sounds like it could be a radical change, not just from what Pebble's done before but from what the competition is doing, given that both Android Wear and the Apple Watch seem a lot like stripped down smartphones.

He wouldn't be drawn on exactly what Pebble's new OS will look like, but he did suggest that while apps will continue to be present they won't be the focus.

As for new hardware, Migicovsky didn't say what was planned except to expect that along with the new software later this year. Sadly "later this year" could mean quite a lot later, so don't expect it to arrive in time to take on the Apple Watch - but if you're a Pebble fan it could be worth holding out to see what the team is cooking up.