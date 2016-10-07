Polar just made a wearable any level runner can use

Finnish company Polar announced the latest addition to its line of fitness trackers for jogging junkies, this time focusing on a wearable that also entices novice runners looking to step things up.

The Polar M200 comes with GPS tracking, a heart rate sensor, and can track your activity levels 24/7. The wearable also comes in red and black, with white, blue, and yellow bands sold separately so you can can match your style (or your gym shorts) as needed.

While the waterproof watch's more robust features seem intimidating, like its smart coaching program and integration with Polar's free fitness app on iOS and Android, the M200's built-in software still allows casual runners to make the most of their run.

By inputing goals, such as training for a 5K, 10K, half-marathon or marathon, the M200 can mark a runner's progress while also setting goals and cutting out the guesswork to help meet their fitness goals.

The Polar M200 retails for $149/€149 (about £120/AU$200) and will release in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan this year. Polar then plans to have the watch globally available by early 2017.