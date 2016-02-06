Pet tech: inside the strange and wacky world of animal wearables

In the olden days, wearables for animals went no further than putting a pair of sunglasses on a sleepy dog. Some people even put coats on their pets too, to protect them from rain and show they inherited a sizeable fortune and may now afford life's quirky luxuries, but that was it.

Things have changed now. The pets of fashionable folk may now be adorned with as much spurious technology as their owners because, incredibly, wearables for animals have become a fairly large thing.

There's a wide choice available already, offering properly useful things like GPS tracking of rogue pets gone 'Littlest Hobo', vaguely interesting things like onboard cameras to share in their days, and really bizarre features like virtual fences that blast your dog's ears with a high frequency scream should it walk over a border set through an app.

There are numerous other things in development that want to offer yet more interactivity to the owning-an-animal world, thanks to the crazy world of Kickstarter. They may solve the age-old problem of a pet getting lost, but imagine the sense of guilt you'd feel were your modern pet to get mugged for its valuable hardware instead.