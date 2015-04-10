Apple Watch vs Android Wear: which smartwatch is best?

Raise your wrists! It's time for the Apple Watch vs Android Wear comparison

Chances are, if you're wearing a smartwatch by the end of this year, it's going to be made by Apple care of its Apple Watch or powered by Google's Android Wear platform.

There's also a very good chance you know which one is right for you based on the phone you already own. Apple Watch works with iOS 8 and Android Wear works with, you guessed it, Android.

However, as the Apple Watch pre-order begins, there's still an excellent debate as to which smartwatch delivers the best on-wrist experience: Apple's one smartwatch or Android Wear's many, many watches.

Now that the Apple Watch price has been announced and the "iWatch" tested on our wrists, we can finally make the inevitable Apple Watch vs Android Wear comparison.