We tracked down the cheapest A3 printer in the whole world

If you're hunting for a printer, have the desk space and $100 (£75, AU$142) to spare, then consider purchasing the HP Officejet 7110 wireless A3 inkjet printer - by our reckoning, by far the cheapest A3 large format printer currently available.

The printer itself is an absolute bargain at this price; you get a starter cartridge pack which allows you to print a few hundred pages. The high yield multi pack (HP 932XL/HP933XL) is not as prohibitive as one might expect.

The key features are unheard of at this price point: wireless connectivity, a 250-sheet paper tray, duplex printing, a LAN port and the ability to print borderless at 330 x 483mm.

All this though would be insignificant if the printer didn’t perform. With a 4800 x 1200dpi resolution and a rated speed of up to 33ppm in mono and 29ppm in colour, the Officejet 7110 is fast, especially considering that it is an A3 printer.

Bear in mind that this is an A3 printer which means that it will be big and needing some clearance around for paper trays. Stack 10 A3 paper reams in two columns to get an idea of how much space you need. It is also quite heavy at nearly 9Kg. Not your average entry level printer, this HP.

Surprisingly, it is no longer available in the US as the market is moving towards HP's Instant Ink print-as-a-service and all-in-one printers for small and medium businesses; so if you're based in the US, we recommend checking out the HP Officejet Pro 7740 instead.