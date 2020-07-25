We now know almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

A series of new leaks around the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live mean we know almost everything there is to know about the truly wireless earbuds ahead of their expected launch in the coming days.

Even Samsung is dropping hints: the Buds Live have shown up in Samsung apps for iOS and Android, confirming the shape of the earbuds and their active noise cancelling (though it's called "noise calceling" in the Android app, so we're assuming some polishing still needs to be done).

On top of that, we have new high-quality renders courtesy of WinFuture, showing off the Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Black, Mystic White and Mystic Bronze (a similar series of colors are expected for the Galaxy Note 20).

Finally, prolific tipster Roland Quandt has revealed the earbuds are going to be sold in the US for $169 (about £130 / AU$240, though Samsung won't go with a straight conversion). The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus cost $149.99 / £159 / AU$299 at launch, for comparison.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Black. (Image credit: WinFuture)

If you've still not had your fill of Galaxy Buds Live news, well-respected leaker Ishan Agarwal has dug into the Android app for the earbuds to produce this animation of how the bean-shaped devices will fit into your ear.

All of this means Samsung won't have much left to reveal about the earbuds when the official unveiling rolls around – though as it has updated its own apps with new pictures of the Buds Live and instructions on how to use them, we're assuming it doesn't mind too much.

The app shows how you can customize the touch controls on the Buds Live, and use the existing Find my Earbuds tool to find out where in the house they are. You may remember we got a similar sneak preview of the Buds Plus.

We think the Galaxy Buds Live will show up at the August 5 Unpacked showcase (alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, the next folding phone from Samsung, and other devices), though they'll probably be announced a few days earlier.