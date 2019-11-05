This (nearly) 32in monitor is one of the cheapest in the world

Getting the right amount of visibility can be key for many workers today, especially if you're managing multiple documents or dashboards.

Whilst not everyone needs a 40-inch 4K monitor for their business, there's still good value to be had if you're seeking something smaller.

If you're in the hunt for something compact, you may instead want to go for a full HD monitor like the Sceptre X325BV from Walmart. At $118 with free delivery to the US, it's only slightly more expensive than a full HD screen a quarter of its size.

Widescreen

The Sceptre X325BV is actually a 31.5in display which you can mount on your wall thanks to its VESA bracket. Although not particularly thin, it is surprisingly well kitted out in terms of connectivity option, sporting a headphone socket, audio in, and SPDIF optical connectors.

There's also a full array of composite/component ports, including three HDMI ports, one of which supports MHL, meaning you should be able to plug in compatible smartphones.

It even has a VGA connector, great for legacy systems, and a USB port that provides up to 2.5W. All in all, it makes a great interactive display for shops or a monitor for security systems on a bargain.