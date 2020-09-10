We finally know how big the Xbox Series X is, and it’s huge

You should start making room in your entertainment center – photos surfaced of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S today in journalists’ living rooms, and they look huge.

While the Xbox Series S looks to be a slightly portlier version of the Xbox One X with a taller front face, and thus won't take up too much space in your current setup, its bigger sibling is another story: at 15.1cm x 15.1cm x 30.1cm the Xbox Series X is a serious beast, and easily twice as big as several other consoles.

GameSpot was one of the outlets selected to receive a non-functional ‘dummy’ unit for photos and stacked it up against the PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X.

The results are… well, almost comical, as GameSpot's Michael Higham showed in several tweets:

Got my hands on the Xbox Series S and Series X...prototypes! Sent over by Microsoft. These designs are SLICK, especially the Series S! Did some size comparisons w/ current gen, saw how they fit in my broke boy Ikea setup.

Seriously, just look at it. And you have to be careful not to block the fan, as Higham points out:

yup, still a lil thick but you also gotta make sure there's room on the right side (not like in this photo lol) of it since thats where the fan is

How much space do you need, exactly?

Having current-gen consoles next to the new consoles is pretty helpful in determining exactly how much space we’ll need to set aside for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

For example, we can see from some of the photos that the Xbox Series S is almost the exact same size as the PS4 Pro. The PS4 Pro looks just a hair taller, but in terms of both new Xbox consoles, the Series S is 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X, according to Microsoft.

The best comparison for the Xbox Series X is against the Nintendo Switch, weirdly, as it looks like the width of the two consoles (with the Series X on its side) are pretty much the same. Of course the Series X is much, much thicker than the Nintendo Switch and has the top grille that needs to be accounted for.

Good luck getting it to fit on your home entertainment center, though.