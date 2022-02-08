How to watch every India cricket team match online: live stream from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The India cricket team is the biggest draw in bat and ball sports, a legendary institution that's always challenging for the titles across every format of the game. While it's near impossible to follow the Men in Blue around the world, you can watch an India cricket live stream wherever you are in the world with a subscription to the right streaming service. Even if you go abroad, a VPN will let you watch the India cricket team wherever you are.

Every single India national team game is available to watch online and sometimes on TV, whether they're playing in one of the big tournaments, like the World Cup or T20 World Cup, or a regular Test, ODI or T20I series in India or around the world.

We've broken down the list of broadcasters by region. The main India cricket streaming services are Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India, Sky Sports in the UK, Kayo Sports in Australia, Sky Sport in New Zealand, and ESPN Plus in the US.

And because the cricket calendar isn't always the easiest to navigate, we've also included a rough outline of the India cricket team's 2022 schedule. Read on for full details and don't forget to use a VPN to access your regular India cricket team live stream if you're out of the country.

India cricket team live stream anywhere in the world

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your regular India cricket team live stream provider, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching a game in particular parts of the world.

VPNs are a useful means of getting around this issue. They're cheap and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch India cricket team live streams from anywhere

India: India cricket team live streams

India cricket home internationals

You can watch all India cricket home internationals on Star Sports in India. So, that's the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the ACC Asia Cup, the ICC Cricket World Cup, international cricket in South Africa, and India's matches in (and the final of) the ICC World Test Championship.

You can access that on the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription. Prices start from 499 rupees for a year for the mobile-only plan, or 1,499 rupees for the Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and in 4K.

India cricket internationals in South Africa

Any India crickets tours and matches in South Africa are also on Star Sports in India as above, making it a very decent option for cricket fans.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium from 499 rupees per month

India cricket internationals in Australia, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Sony Pictures Networks is the place to watch the India cricket team when it's in action in Australia, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. You can also live stream coverage on the over-the-top streaming service SonyLIV, which costs 999 rupees for a year, 699 rupees for six months, or 299 rupees on a monthly basis.

SonyLIV - from 299 rupees per month

India cricket internationals in New Zealand

Amazon Prime Video, meanwhile, is the place to watch the India cricket team's exploits in New Zealand. A subscription costs 179 rupees per month, or 1,499 rupees per year, after a 30-day FREE trial.

Amazon Prime 30-day FREE trial.

UK: India cricket team live streams

India cricket internationals in India, England, South Africa and Pakistan

Sky Sports is the place to watch most India cricket team live streams in the UK. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

ICC Cricket World Cup & ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sky is also the place to watch the India cricket team play in the ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

India cricket team internationals in Australia, West Indies and NZ

BT Sport is the place to go to watch India in these territories in the UK. If you don't have a BT Sport subscription, you can buy a contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25.

USA: India cricket team live streams

India cricket team in ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Willow TV has the rights to air India cricket matches in the ICC World Cups in both the US and Canada. You can add Willow to your cable package of pick it up on contract-free cable cutting service Sling TV.

Sling TV Willow Cricket: 3-day free trial

India cricket team ODIs, Tests and T20Is

ESPN has the rights to every other India cricket team game, including Tests, ODIs and T20Is in the US and Canada. You can stream them on ESPN Plus.

You can watch every game live on

AUS: India cricket team live streams

India cricket team live streams - watch every match

In Australia, Foxtel channel Fox Cricket has the rights for the majority of the India cricket team's games, and subscribers can watch its coverage either on its TV channel or by subscribing to Kayo Sports, which offers new users a two-week FREE trial. Occasionally games are aired on free-to-air Seven Network and 7Plus online.

Kayo Sports would be our recommendation. There are no contracts and you get access to over 50 other sports including soccer, F1, rugby and the NFL. Prices start from $25 per month.

NZ: India cricket team live streams

India games in India, Australia, South Africa, the West Indies and Pakistan

All India cricket team ODIs, Tests, T20Is played in those countries above plus the ICC Cricket World Cup, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup can be see on Sky Sports in New Zealand. If you don't have it on cable, then subscribe to the standalone streaming service Sky Sport Now for $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.

India cricket team internationals played in England an New Zealand

Spark Sport is the place to watch Tests, ODIs and T20Is played in New Zealand and England. A Spark Sport subscription costs $24.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Spark Sport 7-day free trial (NZ$24.99 per month after)

India cricket team first T20i of a New Zealand series

Free-to-air channel TVNZ occasionally shows some cricket too, namely the first T20I of a series being played in New Zealand, which you can live stream for free on the TVNZ OnDemand streaming service.

India cricket team fixtures 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images / Shaun Botterill-ICC/ICC)

February 2022

Feb 6-12 - India vs West Indies, 3x ODI (ICC World Cup Super League)

Feb 15-20 - India vs West Indies, 3x T20 (West Indies Tour of India)

Feb 25 - Mar 9 - India vs Sri Lanka, 2x Test (ICC World Test Championship)

March 2022

Mar 13-18 - India vs Sri Lanka, 3x T20 (Sri Lanka Tour of India)

June 2022

Jun 9-19 - India vs South Africa - 5x T20 (South Africa Tour of India)

July 2022

Jul 7-10 - England vs India - 3x T20 - (India Tour of England)

Jul 12-17 - England vs India - 3x ODI - ICC World Cup Super League

September 2022

2022 Asia Cup

October 2022

Oct 16 - Nov 13 - 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup