WandaVision episode 7: when is it released on Disney Plus?

When is WandaVision episode 7 released on Disney Plus? The MCU show's next episode lands on Friday, February 19, at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT. There are three episodes to go in this season in total, and the remaining episodes will also roll out on Fridays at this time. You'll find the full WandaVision release schedule below.

WandaVision is the first of the Disney Plus MCU shows, and its weekly release pattern is identical to past originals like The Mandalorian. It'll be followed by another Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which kicks off on March 19. That one will be just six episodes long, next to WandaVision's nine, but they'll be lengthier instalments.

Some light spoilers follow as we discuss what's been happening in WandaVision so far.

Several big questions were thrown up by WandaVision episode 6: what happens now that Westview has expanded, consuming much of the organization SWORD, as well as Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings)? Are they safe within the walls of the Hex? And how did Wanda get the power to shape Westview to begin with?

The series' villain may not have been revealed yet, and we could see some light shed on that in this episode. Meanwhile, Captain Rambeau is working on her own plan to safely get back into Westview, with help from an "aerospace engineer" – which has some speculating that episode 7 could introduce Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four to the MCU. We're not convinced just yet, but this has become unmissable TV, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

Below, we'll discuss when WandaVision launches its next episode on Disney Plus, including a full release schedules of episodes that are coming up.

When is WandaVision episode 7 released on Disney Plus?

WandaVision episode 7 is going to release on Friday, February 19 2021, streaming on Disney Plus from midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT. Depending on where you live, this might mean staying up late to avoid spoilers.

WandaVision release schedule

Want a full list of WandaVision episode release dates? See the below for a complete list, which we don't expect to change in the coming weeks.

WandaVision episode 1: January 15

January 15 WandaVision episode 2: January 15

January 15 WandaVision episode 3: January 22

January 22 WandaVision episode 4: January 29

January 29 WandaVision episode 5: February 5

February 5 WandaVision episode 6: February 12

February 12 WandaVision episode 7: February 19

February 19 WandaVision episode 8: February 26

February 26 WandaVision episode 9: March 5

Will WandaVision lead straight into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

There will be a two-week gap between WandaVision's final episode and the start of the second Marvel TV show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. You'll have a little time to catch your breath before we catch up with Sam and Bucky, then.