Walmart's Black Friday 2019 sale is live: here are the 10 best deals

The Walmart Black Friday sale of 2019 is officially live with hundreds of online doorbuster deals that you can shop right now. You can find record-low prices on a number of best-selling items which include TVs, iPads, smartwatches, kitchen appliances, vacuums, gaming consoles, and so much more.



To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the very best Walmart Black Friday deals below that we think are worthy of your time. The standout price cuts include a Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $278, $100 off the all-new Apple iPad, the Dyson V7 Motorhead on sale for $179, and the Instant Pot DUO60 on sale for $49. You'll also find huge discounts on the best-selling Keurig Coffee Maker and vacuums from top brands like Dyson and Roomba.



These incredible deals will go fast, so you'll need to take advantage of these limited-time promotions while you can. If you want to see even more bargains, you can check out our Walmart Black Friday deals page that we'll be continuously updating leading up to Cyber Monday.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals:

Apple iPad (7th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi: $429 $329 at Walmart

The latest model Apple iPad gets a $100 price cut at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 128GB of storage and is available in Gold, Silver or Grey.



Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $549.99 $278 at Walmart

Get the feature-rich Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for during Black Friday for $278 at Walmart. That's a $270 discount and the lowest price we've found for Ultra HD smart TV.



Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $159.95 $99 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $67 $40 at Walmart

A great Christmas gift idea, the Keurig K-compact is on sale for just $40. The sing-sever coffee maker can brew a cup joe in under a minute and comes in five different color choices.

Google Home Mini: $49 $19 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale for $19 at Walmart. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $19 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.95 at Walmart

The Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $179 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V7 gets a $100 price cut at Walmart. The cord-free vacuum features a V7 motorhead to deep clean carpets and hard floors and includes a convenient hand-held vac.

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Black Friday Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $197 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $197. That's a $130+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum.

