Wales vs Italy live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby online from anywhere

The opening weekend of the 2020 Six Nations brings together the two teams who finished last year's campaign at opposite ends of the table. Don't miss a moment of the action, no matter where you are in the world, with our Six Nations 2020 Wales vs Italy live stream guide.

Both Wales and Italy head into the campaign under new head coaches. Wayne Pivac will be looking to emulate the success of his predecessor Warren Gatland, while the Azzuri's Franco Smith will be trying to arrest the worst run by any team in the history of the Six Nations.

Wales vs Italy - where and when Wales and Italy will meet on the field at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2.15pm GMT, so that's a 6.15am PT, 9.15 ET kick-off for rugby fans in the US and Canada and a 1.15am AEDT start in the early hours of Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb is back in the Wales fold after becoming eligible for selection following his move to Ospreys, while Taulupe Faletau appears to have overcome a succession of injury woes to reclaim his number 8 shirt.

Veteran centre Alberto Sgarbi looks set to mark his emergence from international exile and set to start for the Italians for the first time in six years, however the blues will be without the soon-to-be retired Sergio Parisse in Cardiff.

If you're a rugby fan in the UK you'll be relived to hear this game and the rest of the Six Nations will be broadcast free-to-air across the region, so you can tune in to a Wales vs Italy live stream without the need for any sort of subscription. For all your other viewing options, keep on reading.

How to live stream Wales vs Italy in the UK for free

All of this year's Six Nations matches are set be shown live in the UK free-to-air across BBC and ITV channels. Saturday's Wales vs Italy clash will be aired on BBC 1 with coverage starting at 1.40pm GMT. You'll need to to have paid your licence fee in order to watch the broadcast, but that's the law so we're going to presume you've done that! To watch the show via internet you can either use BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using BBC iPlayer which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. Not about in the UK on Saturday? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back in Blighty. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're abroad and outside of your home country, trying to live stream your regular native broadcaster's coverage of the Six Nations isn't likely to be possible as the stream will be location restricted.

Fear not, however, as you'll still be able to watch all the action by using a VPN.

All you need to do is download and install the software or an app from one of the many VPN services out there that will spoof your computer into thinking that it's located home. This means you'll be able to enjoy your home coverage (so long as you comply with the broadcaster's TS&Cs), without having to hunt around dodgy websites for an illegal stream.

Getting started with a VPN is ridiculously easy - just download, install, open the app and then select the appropriate location. We've tried all of the major VPN services and ExpressVPN is our current pick of the bunch due to its speed, security and simplicity of use. It also offers one of the widest arrays of compatible devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). It's easy to see why it comes top in our best VPN countdown. Better still, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee, meaning you can give it a whirl without any obligations. If you do decide to sign up, subscribing for a whole year will save you 49% off the usual price and you'll also get 3 months extra absolutely FREE.

Live stream Wales vs Italy in Australia

As with almost all Six Nations games, you'll need to be an early bird to watch the game live in Australia, with kickoff for Wales vs Italy scheduled for 1.15am AEDT. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which will be showing every game of the 2020 Six Nations. Coverage begins at 1.05am on BeIN Sport 3. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add the service to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Wales vs Italy in New Zealand

For rugby fans looking to watch the action live from Cardiff its a 2.15am NZST kick-off. As with Australia, beIN Sport hold the broadcast rights for the Six Nations in New Zealand and will be showing every game live. Sky subscribers can add the service to their package at an additional cost,. As with Australia, you also have the option of subscribing to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month, but you can also try the service for free as beIN Sport offer a FREE two week trial.

Watch the rugby union in Canada via a live stream for FREE

The broadcast rights to show the 2020 Six Nations in Canada are exclusive to streaming service DAZN, who will be broadcasting every game live. The online-only platform will be streaming Wales vs Italy at 6.15am PT, 9.15 ET. If you're not already a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the game for free as the service is currently offering a 30-day FREE TRIAL.

How to watch an Wales vs Italy live stream online in the US