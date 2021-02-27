Wales vs England live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 rugby from anywhere

The stage could hardly be set any more perfectly for this seismic clash between Wales and England, with a win sealing a surprise Triple Crown for the hosts - the Dragons having been largely written off as contenders before the tournament. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Wales vs England live stream and watch Six Nations rugby online - including for free across the UK and in Ireland.

England are up and running after a six-try victory over Italy, but Wayne Pivac's team should present a much bigger challenge. Welsh winger Louis Rees-Zammit has been the breakout star of the tournament, scoring three tries - including the try of round 1 and the try of round 2 - and being named the player of round 2.

Eddie Jones has revealed that he once tried to get the 20-year-old Gloucester wing to switch allegiances to England, and the expected wing battle between the Dragons' man of the moment and Gloucester teammate Jonny May is a mouth-watering prospect.

Wales may be flying high, but it shouldn't be forgotten that they've played large parts of both games against 14 men. England, despite looking disjointed over the first two rounds, are the reigning champions, and have been widely tipped to grow stronger as the tournament goes on.

However, after their wins over Ireland and Scotland, Wales now have confidence in spades, and Pivac has virtually a fully fit squad at his disposal desperate to prove their critics wrong. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Six Nations live stream and how to watch Wales vs England for FREE.

How to watch Wales vs England: FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

You can watch Wales vs England for FREE in the UK, as the BBC has the rights to show the huge clash. The match is being shown on BBC One, so all you need to do to live stream Wales vs England is fire up BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). Kick-off is set for 4.45pm GMT, with the Beeb's coverage getting underway at 4pm. Welsh-language channel S4C is also showing the match live on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch up service. S4C's coverage also begins at 4pm. If you're not in the UK for this round of Six Nations fixtures, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home. Our latest 2021 testing shows the VPN we recommend to watch Wales vs England from abroad working well with BBC iPlayer and other UK streaming services.

How to live stream Wales vs England if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Wales, England or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs England from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Wales vs England FREE online: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US today

NBC Sports once again has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US, which used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass. No more. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch Wales vs England without paying a cent. The game kicks off at 11.45am ET/8.45am PT on Saturday morning. After the free trial, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that also features Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. Recent February 2021 testing shows the VPN we recommend to watch Wales vs England from abroad working well with Peacock and other US streaming services.

How to watch Wales vs England: live stream Six Nations in Australia

If you don't mind a late night/early morning, subscription service beIN Sports is showing Wales vs England in Australia. The game kicks off at 3.45am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and beIN Sports' coverage gets underway at 3.35am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription - or try Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which is also showing Wales vs England. The great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering that works across three screens. Better still, it offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached.

How to watch Wales vs England FREE: live stream Six Nations in Ireland

Unlike in the UK, Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland, and Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland's TV3) is the channel you'll want to head to for the Wales vs England game. This means you can also get a 100% free Six Nations live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Kick-off is set for 4.45pm GMT, and Virgin Media One's coverage starts at 4.30pm. Not in Ireland for the Six Nations? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch Wales vs England: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. It's an early start for the Wales vs England game, which kicks off at 5.45am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 5.35am. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Wales vs England live stream: watch 2021 Six Nations rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and it has secured streaming rights for the Six Nations rugby. The Wales vs England game kicks off at 11.45am ET/8.45am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.