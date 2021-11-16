Wales vs Belgium live stream: how to watch WC 2022 qualifier online from anywhere

It could be a tense 90 minutes at Cardiff City Stadium this evening as the Welsh go in search of at least a point against Roberto Martinez's star-packed side. Read on to find out how to watch Wales vs Belgium online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

The hosts are guaranteed a World Cup play-off spot in March through their Nations League results, but Rob Page's side still need to secure a point at least against the world's top-ranked team tonight to potentially secure second spot in the group and home semi-final advantage in the playoffs.

Wales's star man Gareth Bale will not start this decisive game, after coming off after 45 minutes in their 5-1 victory over Belarus at the weekend, with the talisman still nursing a long-standing hamstring issue.

While Bale's absence is a blow, Page will nevertheless be relived that the visitors will themselves be missing Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku through injury, while Martinez is also being tipped to drop Eden Hazard down to the bench.

Follow our guide to get an Wales vs Belgium live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch Wales vs Belgium from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Wales vs Belgium live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Belgium from anywhere

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

exclusively on Sky Sports This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off at 7.45pm GMT, with coverage of the game starting at 7pm GMT. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their World Cup 2022 qualifier coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifier online in US without cable

ESPN website Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to watch this World Cup qualifier on ESPN 2. Wales vs Belgium kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Watch Wales vs Belgium without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - but you can save big with the latest Sling TV deal where you can get your first month for a mere $10! A more comprehensive (but more expensive) option is FuboTV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial and includes a whole host more channels than Sling on plans starting from $64.99 a month.

Streaming Wales vs Belgium in Canada

It's bad news for anyone wishing to watch this game live in Canada, with no broadcaster currently scheduled to show this match. With a VPN (like we've outlined above) however, you should be able to tune in to the game by changing your location to somewhere else in the world and watch there. Just be aware that some international broadcasters may require you to have a credit card issued in that country in order for you to access their services.

How to watch Wales vs Belgium: live stream World Cup 2022 qualifier in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show World Cup 2022 qualifier fixtures this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Wales vs Belgium in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT on Wednesday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Wales vs Belgium live stream in New Zealand