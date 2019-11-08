This fantastic VPN deal saves you 73% on cybersecurity with one of the world's best providers

With Black Friday just around the corner, it's not just gadgets and hardware getting big money off. IPVanish's new 'Cyber Sale' shows that security software is included, too. Offering 73% off its yearly plan, you'll pay as little $3.25 (around £2.50) for all of your VPN needs for the next 12 months.

Not only is this an ace price for a VPN deal compared to other providers, but it's on a product that we really like, too - we currently rank IPVanish as the overall second best service of 2019.

Click here to get a fantastic 73% discount on IPVanish VPN

We've tested and reviewed hundreds of the best VPN providers on the web, meaning IPVanish has done amazingly well to fight off the competition and secure that ranking. Not only does it unblock Netflix (ideal for any streamers wanting access to even more content), but it has servers in over 75 countries, 1,300+ anonymous VPN servers and much more.

The discount is on its yearly plan, meaning your next 12 months of cybersecurity are sorted with one discounted price. But one of the best VPN deals out there ends on Monday, December 2, so be sure to get in there before it disappears

Not sure this is the VPN for you? Check out our best VPN services guide

Read more about this fantastic VPN deal:

IPVanish VPN | 73% off | 12 months | $3.25 a month

Ranked number two by TechRadar, IPVanish is available to most individuals as it supports a wide range of platforms. This includes Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Fire TV. It also supports P2P meaning you'll get to be able to download from a nearby location, ensuring you get the best possible speeds. And if you're ever in any doubt or have any queries, it offers 24/7 customer support so you can be put at ease. Just note, you pay it all off at the start, so that's just $39 upfront.

View Deal

Is IPVanish any good?

Short and simply...yes! IPVanish is an expert VPN provider that secures your online life, ensures your fast speeds, and has a zero logging privacy for your cybersecurity. A log is anything that could be linked to your identity so a zero-logging policy allows you to browse and stream freely and anonymously. So if online security is your main concern with a VPN, then IPVanish with its zero-logging policy could be ideal for you.

As if that wasn't enough, IPVanish supports connecting up to ten devices simultaneously and, unlike most VPNs, these don't have to belong to the account owner. It can be owned by anyone in your household, so technically one single account could cover your partner, kids friends - whoever you choose. So instead of having to set up several accounts you could be looking at a real money-saver.

For a more in-depth evaluation, head over to our dedicated IPVanish review.

What can you do with a VPN?

A VPN or Virtual Private Network allows you to browse the internet securely and bypass geo-restricted content. So say for instance you wanted to access a Netflix show or movie which is geo-restricted to a location, you could access this through a VPN. A VPN changes your IP address. so your device effectively gets tricked into thinking it's in a different location.

Is your main concern for getting a VPN streaming? Make sure to check out our best Netflix VPN guide.

Apart from bypassing geo-restricted content a VPN is also crucial in maintaining cybersecurity, which is another reason why it has become so increasingly popular. A VPN uses encryption technologies which basically mean you're browsing anonymously. So if you're worried about your cyber security, a secure VPN provider is definitely the way to go.