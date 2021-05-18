VPN deal: our exclusive Hotspot Shield price makes one of the best VPNs even cheaper

Hotspot Shield is a VPN on the rise. Over the last year or so, it has upped its game to go from a cybersecurity also-ran to one of the best providers in the world.

Indeed, in our latest round of VPN testing, Hotspot Shield broke into the top three of our overall rankings for the very first time. That's testimony to how hard its engineers have been working in the background to make this a service that's a delight to use, gets around the toughest geo-restrictions on the web, and boasts some of the fastest server speeds out there.

But what about price? Do its VPN deals compare favorably to the competition, too? Well, thanks to a new exclusive discount that Hotspot Shield has made available only for readers of TechRadar (and our sister sites), it lays claim to some of the cheapest pricing on the market.

Get this EXCLUSIVE Hotspot Shield discount

3 years for $12.99 $2.49 per month - 81% saving

If you don't mind showing some commitment to Hotspot Shield, then it will repay you with one of the best VPN deals around - it works out way cheaper than what the likes of Express and Nord can offer right now.

View Deal

The only thing to remember with this (and all other VPN deals) is that you have to pay the full amount for the initial three years upfront. And although it may seem like an unappetizing amount to splash, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 36 months at a total cost of less than $90. Plus, if you're not 100% happy, you can simply cancel within the first 45 days for a full refund.

Is it worth getting this Hotspot Shield VPN deal?

In a word - yes! We don't take price into account when we decide on the order of our overall best VPN list, so you can be confident that Hotspot Shield has made it to the podium on merit alone. The TechRadar exclusive discount is just an added cherry on top!

So why is this provider so good? Well, the minute that you load up the desktop client or app, you'll immediately feel well looked after. It's ridiculously easy to use on all computer and mobile devices. So if you're new to using VPNs, then Hotspot will get you feeling like a pro in no time at all.

Hotspot Shield vs Surfshark: see why Hotspot has leapfrogged into 3rd

(Image credit: Hotspot Shield)

Hotspot Shield has really upped its game of late when it comes to pure site and app unblocking - one of the main reasons why people get VPNs these days. If you're looking for a robust Netflix VPN, for example, then Hotspot has your back. And the same goes for BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and many more.

The company's proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol (which sits as the default alongside OpenVPN and IKEv2 options) has made the provider one of the very quickest out there in recent times, too.

There are, of course, good reasons why Hotspot Shield hasn't quite been able to topple ExpressVPN or NordVPN. Hotspot has considerably fewer servers around the world, not as many features, hasn't quite got the same presence of online support articles, and we'd love to see it bring an independent outside auditor to verify that its privacy policy is up to scratch. And if you feel like the limit of five simultaneous connections is a little tight, then you can pay the same effective monthly cost for Surfshark and know that you can use your VPN on as many devices at the same time as you wish.

But as far as quibbles go, they are far from a disaster. And with this deal in play and a whole 45 days to give it a try risk-free, this offer from Hotspot Shield is well worth snapping up.