VPN deal: just $2.75 a month and get two months extra free from CyberGhost

With more of us working at home and seeking new TV streaming options, VPN downloads are escalating fast all over the world. That means providers are really having to bring their A-games when it comes to VPN deals.

We've seen a brilliant reduction from the world's best ExpressVPN and the offer of a cloud storage freebie from IPVanish. And CyberGhost has joined the price slashing party with a scarily good deal for new customers on its 36 months plan.

Sign up now and you pay as little as an effective $2.75 (£2.10) a month for 3 years of the service, plus the provider is throwing in an extra two months absolutely FREE!

- Click here to get this fantastic VPN deal from CyberGhost

On top of that, CyberGhost has a 45-day money back guarantee - so you can always try it and then cancel it within that generous period if you change your mind.

If you need more information or you want to know more about CyberGhost, then make sure you keep scrolling as we've got this deal and the service detailed below for you.

Not sure if CyberGhost is the VPN for you? Check out our best VPN guide

Read more about this fantastic VPN deal:

CyberGhost VPN | 36 38 months | $467.64 $99 (£75.60) | 80% off

CyberGhost is a superb provider with a powerful Windows client, over 5,700 servers and can support up to 7 devices. $99 may seem like a hefty sum to pay upfront but this is for three years. Meaning your next 38 months of VPN needs, cybersecurity and unblocking content is sorted with one payment. So that actually makes it very good value, and one of our favorite cheap VPNs.

View Deal

Is CyberGhost a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top five best VPN services, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is pretty ace position to sit in.

If your concern is streaming - CyberGhost unblocks both Netflix and BBC iPlayer meaning there's a whole new world of content for you. Or if privacy is your main reason for purchasing a Virtual Private Network, then you'll be happy to know that it has an effective kill switch, blocks malicious ads, trackers and websites.

Not to mention the automated HTTPS redirection will ensure you have the most secure connection possible to every website you visit.

If you need more information on the provider, make sure you check out our full CyberGhost review.

Read more:

Doing lots of streaming? Make sure to check out our best Netflix VPN guide

Need something for your company? See our best business VPN list

Discover more of the world's current best VPN deals