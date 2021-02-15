VPN deal: Get great savings and cheap cloud storage with all IPVanish plans now

A nifty tool to have in your holster, now could be the perfect time to subscribe to a VPN with this new deal from IPVanish. The prices have dropped across all available plans, including those boasting secure cloud storage on top.

Choose from either a month-by-month or annual plan, securing the latter for effectively $2.62 a month, or $2.92 a month with added secure cloud storage.

You can also opt for a more flexible monthly plan, paying $3.49 (down from $4.99) for your first month. Thereafter you'll pay $9.99 a month. With the addition of secure cloud storage, it's just $3.84 for the first month of your plan - that's fantastic value if you're keen to give this all-singing all-dancing cybersecurity package a try before you commit.

Earning a 4 out of 5 star rating, IPVanish currently sits at number five as one of our favorite VPNs to pick from, which makes this VPN deal even more appealing.

Get the download on this VPN deal:

IPVanish VPN | 12 months | $2.62 a month

Sitting as one of our top VPN providers, IPVanish also offers its customers unlimited connections, as well as a decent interface and fantastic security features. It'll also help you to unblock the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus. With a 30-day money back guarantee, make the most of this saving and pay as little as $2.62 a month when signing up to the 12-month plan.

It's worth noting, while the monthly rate works out as $2.62 a month, you will be paying $31.49 in one payment for the whole year, thereafter paying $89.99 a year if you choose to continue with your membership.

Those who want to benefit from secure cloud storage on top can pay $34.99 for their first year before it renews to $99.99 a year.

What makes this IPVanish VPN deal so good?

There's no question this is a fantastic VPN provider. Sitting in our buying guide for top-tier VPNs, IPVanish fits the bill with an array of superb features that help to improve the security, speed, and overall experience as you browse online.

Boasting 1,600 servers in total across over 75 countries around the world, IPVanish boots security with the help of IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP, IPSec and P2P protocols, as well as great features like a dedicated kill switch, AES-256 encryption, DNS and IPv6 leak protection, on top of its no logging policy.

Depending on which package you opt for, you'll also be able to benefit from secure cloud storage from SugarSync. For any files taking up space on your devices, then, you can store in the cloud with 500GB of data to use that you can sync across your devices so you can access it wherever you are.

Unlimited connections to boot, IPVanish can be installed across your own personal devices, as well as sharing with the rest of your household to better keep under lock and key your browsing history.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

What can you do with a VPN?

A VPN or Virtual Private Network allows you to browse the internet securely and bypass geo-restricted content. So say for instance you wanted to access a Netflix show or movie which is geo-restricted to a location, you could access this through a VPN. A VPN changes your IP address, effectively tricking your device into thinking it's in a different location.

Apart from bypassing geo-restricted content a VPN is also crucial in maintaining cybersecurity, which is another reason why it has become so increasingly popular. A VPN uses encryption technologies which basically mean you're browsing anonymously.

