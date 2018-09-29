Voice unlock and more advanced tech tipped for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

As the official October 16 launch date of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro approaches, we're hearing more and more about what to expect from Huawei's latest premium handset. The latest leaks suggest the phone will come packed with some cutting-edge mobile tech.

According to internal presentation slides obtained by Israeli tech site Girafa , we're going to see something called Bone Voice ID, which will use bundled earphones and bone conduction technology to verify users based on their voice. There will also be an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front of the phone, which we've heard about before .

The slides also show off the Nano SD memory card format that Huawei supposedly has in the works – the primary difference between this proprietary tech and standard memory cards seems to be a smaller size, but we'll no doubt hear more on October 16.

Specs appeal

There's also mention of the smartphone specs we've seen mooted before: a huge 6.9-inch screen, the Kirin 980 chipset, 6GB of RAM and a 4,200mAh battery. It looks like Huawei is going to pack everything it's got into the Pro version of the Mate 20.

We've also got confirmation of the specs of the standard Huawei Mate 20 – a 6.53-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery. This smartphone looks set to arrive without the in-display fingerprint scanner, just a standard one around the back, but both phones will have Voice ID as well as an advanced face unlock mechanism.

Finally, it looks like both the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro will have a 24-megapixel, triple-lens camera pixel camera around the back. Of course the Huawei Mate 20 Lite has already been unveiled, the lower-end of the three handsets.

