VoDaVi VoIP managed services

Modern Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems are taking the business world by storm. Nowadays, upgrading your phone system and adding more terminals is as simple as ensuring you have an internet connection and a compatible device. This represents huge cost savings compared to traditional business phone systems, making VoIP the logical choice for many.

We’ve spent countless hours scouring the web for the best VoIP service providers, and VoDaVi is a company that stood out. It offers a range of technical services, with powerful custom solutions for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

In the rest of this VoDaVi VoIP evaluation, we take a close look at the services on offer and what you can expect if you decide to use this company.

The best VoIP service providers

VoDaVi Technologies provides a range of business technology solutions, including VoIP (Image credit: VoDaVi)

VoDaVi: Plans and pricing

Unfortunately, VoDaVi doesn’t provide pricing information on its website or anywhere else online, which is slightly frustrating. However, it’s safe to assume that the company provides custom solutions for each business it works with, which is very important if you’re looking to get the most out of your VoIP system.

One thing that VoDaVi does market heavily is its free consultation service. With this, there’s absolutely no harm in speaking with the sales team and discussing your options. To find out more about how much this company’s services are likely to cost your business, we’d recommend reaching out to the team for a custom quote.

Reach out to the VoDaVi team to find out more about the VoIP services on offer (Image credit: VoDaVi)

VoDaVi: How it works

VoDaVi gives little information about exactly its services work, but given it is a managed VoIP service provider, we can assume that the company takes care of every aspect of the installation and ongoing maintenance processes. To get started, you will need to reach out to the sales team for a free consultation.

If you decide to move ahead, the VoDaVi team will work with you to develop the best VoIP solutions for your business. Additional infrastructure will be installed if required, and the company’s tech team will help you get your communications systems up and running as soon as possible.

VoDaVi’s managed VoIP solutions will take the pressure off you and your team (Image credit: VoDaVi)

VoDaVi: Features & Services

Although VoDaVi doesn’t provide a huge amount of information about its VoIP solutions, some very attractive features still stand out.

One of our favorite things about VoDaVi’s service is its advanced VoIP security integrations. It uses a powerful firewall to prevent unauthorized traffic from accessing your computer, along with advanced data encryption to protect sensitive transmissions. In reality, this is crucial, especially if you’re regularly sending or discussing sensitive information over the web.

Another thing that stood out about VoDaVi’s managed VoIP services was its 24/7 emergency support. In short, the team is available to identify and deal with problems immediately when they occur, helping you minimize downtime and allowing you to keep your business running normally as much as possible.

If you do decide to use one of VoDaVi’s VoIP solutions, you will benefit from industry-leading, fully managed services. In short, this means that the company will take care of everything from setting up your VoIP system to ensuring things continue to run smoothly over time.

VoDaVi uses powerful security integrations to ensure your business communications aren’t compromised (Image credit: VoDaVi)

VoDaVi: Support and customer care

Since VoDaVi provides physical VoIP solutions across its service region, its online support services are a little limited. You can reach out to the customer service team through the online contact form or via phone.

Meanwhile, VoDaVi is quite active across Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, which means you should be able to get in contact with a company representative through any of these streams. Unfortunately, though, there are very limited self-help resources available. We can only assume that this is because VoDaVi provides fully managed telecoms solutions, which are designed to minimize the effort required on your part.

In terms of post-sales customer care, there is little information available. That said, the Facebook and Google reviews we found all gave VoDaVi a rating of five out of five stars, which is excellent. After all, it’s important to use a managed VoIP service provider who actually cares about its clients.

The VoDaVi team is active across various social media platforms (Image credit: VoDaVi)

The competition

VoDaVi appears to offer high-quality managed VoIP solutions, but we’d like to see some more specifics on its website. You might choose to consider one of the following alternatives instead.

RingCentral is a powerful VoIP service provider offering a range of solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its cloud-based platform provides standard VoIP services, as well as video calling, messaging, online fax, and much, much more. Prices start from $19.99 per user, per month, which is quite affordable compared to many similar providers.

Another great option is Dialpad, which provides a range of solutions designed for small businesses. Its VoIP services start from $15 per month, which provides unlimited calls across the US and Canada, HD video calling, and a huge range of other advanced features.

Final verdict

VoDaVi does receive excellent five-star ratings in the customer reviews we could find. Its managed VoIP solutions are likely a great option for businesses without the time or technical knowledge to take care of their own voice networks, and it’s backed by an excellent track record and years of experience.