Vodafone and Google Cloud to build 'industry-first' global data platform

Vodafone and Google Cloud are building an “industry-first” global data platform in a move that will accelerate the operator’s digital transformation efforts and demonstrates the growing convergence of the telecoms and technology industries.

The ‘Nucleus’ platform will house a new system called ‘Dynamo’ that collects and migrates information from Vodafone's various repositories around the world into a single cloud-based resource.

Vodafone is also moving its entire SAP environment and all of its Big Data and Business Intelligence workloads to Google Cloud.

Vodafone Google Cloud

This aggregated database can then be used to improve Vodafone's network, drive operational efficiencies, and speed up the deployment of new, personalised services for customers in all markets.

Nucleus and Dynamo are capable of processing 50TB of data every day, and Vodafone has already identified more than 700 potential use cases, including predictive maintenance, automated service upgrades and rewards, and digital twins.

Ultimately, this means a more efficient network, happier and more engaged customers and increased revenues through retention and new services.

“Vodafone is building a powerful foundation for a digital future,” said Johan Wibergh, Vodafone Group CTO. “We have vast amounts of data which, when securely processed and made available across our footprint using the collective power of Vodafone and Google Cloud’s engineering expertise, will transform our services, to our customers and governments, and the societies where they live and serve.”

Vodafone increasingly views itself as more of an IT company than a mere provider of telecoms services, an ambition that is reflected in its digitisation programme and its investments in 5G.

It believes the adoption of cloud-based technologies and the virtualisation of network infrastructure will make the organisation more data-driven and allow it to roll out services more rapidly – transforming its customer-facing and back-office operations.

The extension of its relationship with Google Cloud is part of this process. The six-year partnership will see more than 1,000 staff from both companies work together in the UK, the US, and Spain, and the firms will look to provide consultancy services to other multi-national organisations looking to better use data across their business.

“Telecommunications firms are increasingly differentiating their customer experiences through the use of data and analytics, and this has never been more important than during the current pandemic,” added Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. “We are thrilled to be selected as Vodafone’s global strategic cloud partner for analytics and SAP, and to co-innovate on new products that will accelerate the industry’s digital transformation.”