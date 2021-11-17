Vivo X80 series India launch timeline leaked already

There was a time when Vivo wasn’t keen on launching its flagship phones to India. The company was busily churning out similar-looking devices catering to offline consumers. These phones focused on features like camera and music, so much so that “Camera and Music” was Vivo’s tag line for a long time.

The Chinese smartphone maker has now decided to go full throttle in the country and is now releasing a flagship lineup in the country. Though, in a contrasting scenario, Vivo seems to be updating its flagship lineup at a rather unsettling pace.

To recall, the Vivo X50 series came to India in July 2020 succeeded by the X60 lineup in March 2021. The X60 series was promptly replaced by the X70 series in September and now we’re hearing that the Vivo X80 series might launch in the country early next year.

According to a report in 91mobiles, the Vivo X80 series comprising Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro Plus may launch in India by early February. Though for some odd reason, Vivo might still not bring the vanilla X80 to India.

If this report turns out to be true, this will mean that Vivo would have launched three different flagship series in less than a year. This isn’t the ideal scenario for consumers who are looking to invest over Rs. 70,000 on a smartphone. Though this topic demands a separate story which we will save for some other day.

Talking about the Vivo X80 lineup, it is expected to launch in China with Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro Plus. We haven’t yet heard much about any of these phones apart from a random report in GizChina that hinted about the possible specifications.

The Vivo X80 might come with a 4-nanometer Dimensity 2000 chipset at its core, a 120Hz FHD+ display and may run on Vivo’s custom skin on top of Android 12 out of the box. Like the previous generations, the Vivo X80 might carry the tradition of a strong focus on camera capabilities and may come with a 50MP 1/1.3″ primary sensor with 5-axis Gimbal stabilization coupled with a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom.

We’re yet to come across specifications of the X80 Pro andX80 Pro Plus and will report them as soon as we get to hear something. Till then stay tuned.

