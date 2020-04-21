Visa beefs up its security systems to make online payments more robust

Visa has introduced Visa Secure (previously known as Verified by Visa), an updated program to help make online payments more secure.

Available across central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) regions, Visa Secure provides rules and policies that merchants and issuing banks have to follow to authenticate eCommerce transactions and verify cardholder identity before a transaction can be authorized.

Visa Secure uses the latest EMV 3-D Secure (3DS) specification, which is the new industry-wide messaging protocol designed to promote frictionless consumer authentication. It enables consumers to verify their identity with their issuing bank or other entity (issuer) when making card-not-present (CNP) eCommerce/online payments.

The additional security layer helps prevent unauthorized CNP transactions and helps protect merchants from exposure to CNP fraud.

Fraud prevention

Visa Secure has been designed to provide increased fraud protection, minimize cardholder friction, and increase the completion of sales. Visa claims it will lead to a better experience for all parties involved. For merchants, Visa Secure delivers greater fraud prevention by sharing up to ten times more data with issuers for better risk analysis and advanced decision-making. This helps both merchants and issuers detect and avoid fraud more effectively.

In addition, consumers can also benefit from a smoother and consistent user experience across multiple payment channels, including mobile web, in-app and digital wallet payments, without any compromise in security.

Shahebaz Khan, Visa General Manager for the UAE commented: “Visa has been helping online merchants and issuers identify potentially fraudulent transactions with 3DS for nearly 20 years. eCommerce in the UAE is growing rapidly. Consumers expect always-on connectivity with mobile devices and rely on retailers to provide payment experience both secure and frictionless.

That is where the new Visa Secure program comes into effect. Visa Secure offers significant enhancements in eCommerce fraud detection capabilities for issuers and merchants and can reduce friction for cardholders at checkout.”