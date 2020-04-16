Virtual museum travel is fun, informative and free

For those who are interested in ancient and modern art and different cultures of the world, Google Arts and Culture team has collaborated with thousands of museums around the world to bring their virtual tours to wherever they are now.

Firstly, to take a virtual tour of any museum, users will have to download the Google Arts and Culture app from Play store if they are an android user or from the Apple App Store on iOS. Then they have to sign up using an email address and password. This is a free app, so in-app purchases are required.

Once registered and logged-in one can go to the ‘menu’ and hit ‘explore’. Museums from across the world are available for viewing, up close and personal, with some ‘guide comments’ about the painting or sculpture.

The Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, The National Gallery, London, The State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg and Musee d’Orsay in Paris, France are among a really long list of museums to view and enjoy.

Details of the museums such as its history is available on the app. This is a fun way for elders as well as kids to learn more about the world and its history.

With the lockdown duration getting extended as governments grapple to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, people are finding new avenues of engagement to learn, increase their skills and to know more about the world.

The entire tourism industry has come to a standstill. Getting to see, albeit virtually, ancient Roman sites especially the Colosseum, the Vatican and the water canals in Venice devoid of the Gondolas can be an extremely rare opportunity.

For the ones bitten by the travelling bug and are itching to get back on the road, the wait could get a little longer.

Thankfully, they now have a chance to experience some world famous museums on the virtual space.