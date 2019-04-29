Vimeo's new feature will let users create Amazon Fire TV and Roku channels

Vimeo has announced a new feature called Showcase that will allow users to display their videos on their own smart TV channels via Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

In a blog post, the video-sharing platform said that “Showcase provides a toolkit to create custom viewing experiences for your audience”, and is aimed at freelancers “looking to impress prospective clients”, artists or educators who want to “establish and online presence, and marketers who are seeking to promote their products or brand.

The new feature is described as a “toolkit” that lets users create a portfolio or video site, create embeddable playlists, and make their own smart TV apps for Roku or Amazon Fire TV – although, for the smart TV feature, you will need a Pro Vimeo account, which costs $20 / £16 (around AU$28) per month.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (Image credit: TechRadar)

Vimeo says that it’s also working on more Showcase features included live-streaming support and more embeddable layouts so users will have more options when it comes to embedding their videos into their websites.

The ability to create Amazon Fire TV and Roku channels could prove extremely useful for content creators, particularly if they want their work to reach a wider audience.

It could also signal the beginning of the smart TV channel as a platform for creatives, instead of something relegated to the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and upcoming streaming platform, Disney+.

Via The Verge