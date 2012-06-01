Verizon Wireless launches Viewdini video search app on Android LTE phones

Verizon Wireless unleashed its latest addition to Android phones with the Viewdini video search app.

The Viewdini app hopes to make it easier for users to parse through the multitude of streaming video out on the web, from clips and shorts to TV and movies.

As a video search aggregator, the app will find results for whatever you want to watch from a range of services and sources.

So, whatever search term you type in, it will find relevant content on Netflix, Hulu Plus, Comcast Xfinity, and even TED talks.

In addition to finding videos, Viewdini will also show results for critic reviews, filmographies, and other info depending on the type of video.

Be warned: the app can only find videos. So tapping on your selected video will switch over to your browser or the service's native app for viewing, assuming you have it installed already.

Some restrictions apply

Viewdini can be downloaded now from the Google Play Store if you have a Verizon Wireless phone with 4G LTE functionality.

While limiting the app to Verizon's own service is understandable, it's regrettable that non-LTE devices are locked out even with the carrier.

At least the restriction doesn't extend to which Android OS you run - Viewdini claims to work with Android 2.2 and higher.

Viewdini does suffer from another unfortunate restriction though due to limited content partners.

While the app will find videos from a range of sources, there are still some notable exceptions such as HBO Go, Vudu, and Amazon Instant Video.

Viewdini seems to be an impressive video search engine for Verizon Android users, which should grow with new partners throughout the year.