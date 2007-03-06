Apple squashes QuickTime bugs, updates iTunes

Apple has issued updated versions of its QuickTime and iTunes media playing programs overnight.

QuickTime 7.1.5 address security issues and bug fixes, while iTunes 7.1 now includes full-screen album artwork using Cover Flow, enhanced sorting options and Apple TV support.

Apple TV is the Cupertino company's take on the PC media streamer, enabling you to send content from Macs around your home to the device for viewing on TV. iTunes 7.1 now enables you to stream your music, movies and photos to up to five Apple TVs - all of them transmitted wirelessly.

British Apple fans will be intrigued by the inclusion of parental controls for UK movies. This hints that an Apple iTunes Store update may be on the way, enabling us to finally watch content that's already available on the US version of the site.

The enhanced sorting options, meanwhile, enable you to tweak how Artist, Album, Track and other information is displayed. The default album view is now Album-Artist, a previously undocumented, and hidden, addition to iTunes 7.0.1.