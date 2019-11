Hitachi is apparently about to bring out the world's first Blu-ray camcorder

Hitachi is apparently bringing out the world's first Blu-ray camcorder this autumn,

The drive inside the camcorder will be 8cm and it will also have a built-in 5.3-megapixel image sensor, according to Nikkei.net.

Coinciding with the launch of the camcorder this autumn, recordable Blu-ray disks will be released. Nikkei said the camcorder will be able to record one hour of video on a single layer of one side of the disks.

The disks will also be backwards compatible with DVDs.