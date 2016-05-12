Assassin's Creed trailer gets to the point: video game movies don't have to suck

Lamenting the lack of a new Assassin's Creed game this year? Seriously? Well, hopefully the first trailer for the upcoming Assassin's Creed film, starring Michael Fassbender, will ease your stabbing withdrawals.

Though it's easy to mock video game adaptations due to most of them being terrible (though some aren't too bad), Assassin's Creed and Duncan Jones' upcoming Warcraft movie seem to be rolling out the red carpet for a new age of game movies that are created out of love and respect for the source material.

The film looks absolutely spot-on, with Fassbender not only looking the part, but also delivering what looks to be a serious (and rather badass) performance. He's also joined by the wonderful and talented Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

There's also a tremendous level of pedigree behind the camera, with acclaimed Australian director Justin Kurzel once again collaborating with his Snowtown and Macbeth cinematographer, Adam Arkapaw. They've already created a visually stunning trailer, here's hoping the rest of the film follows suit.

We really hope the Assassin's Creed film ends up being a great adaptation – we'll find out when it releases this December.