Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga title clash from anywhere

It's a La Liga game perfectly set up for the armchair neutral as table-topping Atletico Madrid travel to Real Valladolid on the final day of the season looking to seal the title against a side that's also desperate for a win in order to prevent their relegation. Follow our guide to watch a Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid live stream and catch all the last-day La Liga football action wherever you are today.

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid live stream Date: Saturday, May 22 Kick-off time: 6pm CEST / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST Venue: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla, Valladolid (Spain) Live stream: La Liga TV (UK) / Watch beIN Sports FREE with a FuboTV trial (US) / Kayo Sports (AUS) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

A victory here for Diego Simeone's side would see them brush aside the threat of second placed Real Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane's side currently two points behind their local rivals and seeking a win at home to Villarreal.

Valladolid meanwhile find themselves second from bottom, but just two points from safety behind Huesca and Elche in 17th and 18th. Sergio's side hopes of pulling themselves clear of the bottom three took a big blow last weekend against Real Sociedad after they went 4-0 down before half-time in match that saw them make a radical 10 changes to the starting line up, with the match eventually ending 4-1.

With Real's goal difference inferior by just three goals, Atletico won't likely be able to revert to their usual cautious style in order to secure the championship, which should in turn make this an open, entertaining affair.

Read on for how to watch a Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid live stream today.

How to watch Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch this huge La Liga clash online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid from anywhere

Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga in the UK

Premier Sports 2 has the UK broadcasting rights for the huge Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid match. The channel is available from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the network's full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Similar to above, you can get La Liga TV on a streaming-only basis for £5.99 a month. Coverage begins on the channel bang on at kick-off at 5pm BST. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

How to watch Spanish La Liga live stream in the US for FREE

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast this massive La Liga Spanish showdown in the US. It's an exclusive deal, too, and subscribing also means you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's offered as part of its entry-level Family package, which costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. It's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. But best of all, fuboTV offers a FREE trial, which essentially means you can watch Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid this weekend without paying a penny! Kick-off is set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday morning. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid: live stream La Liga soccer in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is where to watch Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid in Canada. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to beIN, then fuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday morning. Of course, if you are outside Canada right now, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or fubo login all the same.

Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid live stream in Australia

If you fancy watching Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid in Australia, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster beIN Sports. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. You'll need to prepare for a late one though, as kick-off is scheduled for 2am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid live stream in New Zealand