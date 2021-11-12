USA vs Mexico live stream: how to watch WC 2022 qualifier from anywhere

Gregg Berhalter's USMNT side will be hoping to make it three wins out of three against their big border rivals tonight in this key Qatar 2022 qualifier. Read on to find out how to watch a USA vs Mexico live stream and watch the World Cup 2022 qualifier online no matter where you are - including where you can watch online absolutely free.

Having claimed victories in June's Concacaf Nations League Final and then in August's 2021 Gold Cup final, the USA will be confident of claiming another significant win here.

Tata Martino's El Tri nevertheless appear to have repsonded well to the disappointment of that stinging Gold Cup defeat, and come into this match buoyed by back-to-back WC qualifying victories against Honduras and El Salvador.

With both teams having played six matches, the USA find themselves second in the CONCACAF Table, trailing their opponents tonight by three points.

Who will come out on top in Cincinnati? Here's how to live stream the USA vs Mexico World Cup 2022 qualifier from anywhere.

How to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier in US with or without cable

Image Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to watch this World Cup qualifier on ESPN 2. USA vs Mexico kicks off at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT, with coverage beginning at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Watch USA vs Mexico without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - but you can save big with the latest Sling TV deal where you can get your first month for a mere $10! A more comprehensive (but more expensive) option is FuboTV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial and includes a whole host more channels than Sling on plans starting from $64.99 a month.

How to watch soccer for FREE in Mexico

Azteca 7 website Cable and satellite news and entertainment broadcaster Azteca 7 will be showing today's game live in Mexico That also means you'll be able to stream USA vs Mexico via the Azteca 7 website. Coverage begins at 7.40pm CST ahead of a 8.10pm CST kick-off.

How to live stream USA vs Mexico from outside your country

If you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the soccer via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is down to geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get avoid geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream USA vs Mexico from anywhere

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days But it's worth noting that ExpressVPN can't unblock Azteca 7, so if you're from Mexico, away from home and want to watch then we'd recommend another reputable VPN provider, NordVPN.

Can I watch a USA vs Mexico live stream in Canada?

It's not good news for footy fans in Canada looking to watch this intriguing encounter, as no broadcaster in the region appears to be showing this game live. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Can I watch a USA vs Mexico live stream in the UK?

It's sadly the same story in the UK, with no network in the region currently planning to be broadcast this game live. If you're desperate to see the action from Cincinnati unfold as it happens, your best bet is to sign up to a VPN as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. Just be aware that paid streaming services will likely require you to have a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch USA vs Mexico live stream in Australia