Upserve POS point of sale system

Finding the right point of sale (POS) system for your business will help streamline day-to-day operations and make your workflow more efficient. There are numerous options on the market, and many of them, such as Upserve, are tailored for specific industries.

Upserve POS is designed for those in the restaurant and hospitality industries. In the rest of our Upserve evaluation, we explore the main features and everything else that makes this a leading choice that’s often talked about alongside the best POS systems on the market.

Our guide to the best POS systems

Upserve offers a range of POS and restaurant management services (Image credit: Upserve)

Plans and pricing

To use Upserve POS, you will have to pay a monthly subscription fee and a one-off hardware fee. The cheapest Core subscription costs $59 per month and includes full Upserve Payment integrations, offline mode, training mode, transaction search tools, and various other features. With this plan, each POS terminal costs $60.

Upgrading to a Pro plan ($199 per month) reduces the POS hardware price to $50 per terminal. It also adds various features, including menu optimization, server performance metrics, a free Upserve Online Ordering add-on, one-click ordering, and more.

And finally, the Pro Plus plan ($359 per month) is designed for enterprise-level clients and includes POS terminals at $40 each. It also comes with a selection of custom reporting tools, a data API so you can integrate Upserve with your own platform, and dedicated account management.

At the time of writing, financing options were available for both hardware and software purchases. And what’s more, there are numerous add-ons that you can purchase to add specific functionality to the software.

Upserve POS is available with three subscription options (Image credit: Upserve)

How it works

To get started with Upserve POS, you will have to sign up for a monthly plan and purchase at least one hardware terminal. In most cases, you will also benefit from professional installation and training to help you get up and running as fast as possible.

One of the best things about Upserve POS is its powerful ordering and order management software. The program runs on various mobile devices, allowing your staff to quickly take, manage, and modify orders where required. You can also accept payments directly from the table, access a range of great statistics, and use historical information to improve your business’s long-term performance.

On top of this, the POS interface is extremely attractive, featuring an intuitive design and everything your staff will need to go about their daily jobs. You can even keep track of inventory, note meals which are unavailable or almost out of stock, and send receipts directly to customers when required.

The Upserve user interface will help to streamline your restaurant’s operations (Image credit: Upserve)

Features and services

Upserve POS is backed by a suite of advanced features targeted directly at restaurants and other hospitality-based business owners and managers.

One of our favorite things about the Upserve POS system is its great range of flexible payment options. There are numerous tools available to help you split checks, calculate tips, and accept various payment types from members of the same group.

Another great tool is Upserve’s in-depth training mode. Rather than you spending numerous man-hours teaching new employees how to use the system, this provides a hands-on experience, allowing them to learn without risking mistakes that could compromise your real system.

Drive informed business decisions by taking advantage of Upserve’s powerful restaurant analytics. You will have access to a great range of statistics and analytics tools, allowing you to base business changes on actual facts.

In the modern world, nearly everything is connected to and run on the internet. But what happens when your internet connection goes down?

Upserve POS provides an answer to this through its powerful offline mode. With this, you can continue to accept payments, print receipts, and take orders, which will be synced with the system when you go back online.

Upserve POS is backed by a range of great features (Image credit: Upserve)

Support and customer care

All reports suggest that Upserve’s support and ongoing customer care are both excellent. The Knowledge Center contains a suite of articles and how-to guides detailing various actions and setup procedures. There are also various webinars for more in-depth training, and live chat support is available 24/7 via the company website.

Additionally, online reports suggest that the Upserve team does a great job of looking after customers post-sales. For example, it receives a decent 4.4/5 star rating from 246 reviews on Capterra, which is higher than many of its competitors get. Many of these focus on the excellent 24/7 live support, which should instill a high level of confidence in prospective users.

The Upserve Knowledge Center is great (Image credit: Upserve)

The competition

Upserve POS is a great option for small businesses in the hospitality industry, but there are plenty of alternatives out there worth considering.

For example, Lightspeed POS provides a feature-rich system that is targeted at restaurants, retail, and e-commerce businesses. Prices start from $59 per month, which is similar to Upserve, but you will benefit from a wide range of advanced tools that can be personalized for your business.

Epos Now is another popular hospitality-specific POS service provider. Its prices start at $39 per month or $750 for a one-off software license, and it also comes with great loyalty and customer relationship management (CRM) features.

Final verdict

Overall, Upserve provides excellent POS solutions for restaurants and other hospitality-based businesses of all shapes and sizes. Its prices are similar to those of other industry leaders, it boasts an impressive range of advanced features, and its customer service is reportedly second to none.

At the end of the day, we’d highly recommend reaching out to the Upserve team and having a chat, especially if you’re looking for a reliable, feature-rich POS solution that’s tailored to your business.