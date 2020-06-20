UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov live stream - how to watch the full card online tonight

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada hosts its fourth of five scheduled Fight Night events tonight - and topping the card is a heavyweight clash where the winner could well be in line for a title shot. Here's how to watch Blaydes vs Volkov and live stream UFC Fight Night from anywhere in the world today.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov is Saturday, June 20 at the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 8pm ET / 6pm PT - which is 1am BST early Sunday morning in the UK. A great value BT Sport Monthly Pass lets you watch every UFC event including PPVs for just £25 in the UK, while in the US a FREE Sling Orange trial will get you access to ESPN and therefore today's card.

Tonight's headline bout is the tastiest headline act UFC Fight Night has seen in a while, pitting 29-year-old Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes against 31-year-old Alexander Volkov, with the victor catapulting themselves into the conversation to face the winner of UFC 252's Miocic vs Cormier title fight.

Blaydes (13-2) is currently no.3 in the heavyweight rankings and is widely regarded as one of MMA's rising stars - his only two losses having come against knockout king Francis Ngannou. Most recently, Blaydes bested former champion Junior Dos Santos by KO in the second round of their January clash - a testament to his own firepower.

The former college wrestling champion faces vastly experienced Russian 'Drago' Volkov (31-7), who was heavyweight champion in both the M-1 Global and Bellator promotions before coming over to UFC. He's won seven out of his last eight fights, the most recent being a victory over former NFL player Greg Hardy.

Blaydes is heavily favored, with Vegas putting the line at -400 for the American - so a $400 bet would only win $100. We've seen more than one upset since UFC returned to action, though, so read on as we explain how to watch UFC Fight Night and live stream Blaydes vs Volkov from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov from outside your country

UFC fans wanting to watch Blaydes vs Volkov and all the rest of today's Fight Night action may find they run into trouble if they're abroad. This is because geo-blocking restrictions are likely to prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service if you're not in its country of origin - but there is a solution.

It comes in the form of a VPN - a nifty piece of software that helps you get around digital borders and regain access to the services you normally use and pay for at home. But which one is right for you?

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Those are just some of the reasons it's the best all-round Virtual Private Network for streaming events like UFC Fight Night live from abroad. Another is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a free UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov live stream in the US

UFC fans in the US will likely know that ESPN has the rights to the MMA promotions live events, so it's the place to watch Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov online tonight - the main card being scheduled to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, prelim action getting underway at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, and overall coverage starting at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. If you've got ESPN as part of your cable package, you can watch it online for free - just head to the network's website and sign-in with details of your TV provider. And it will also be shown on ESPN+ for anybody with a subscription to its specialist streaming service. As it's on linear TV, this means anyone without cable can watch it by using an over-the-top streaming service. Of these, Sling TV's Orange bundle includes ESPN and is currently offering a FREE trial deal so you can watch UFC tonight without paying a penny. It normally costs $30 a month if you decide to keep it. The other option to consider is streaming stalwart Hulu, where ESPN is available as part of the Hulu + Live TV package - normally $54.99 for a complete cable replacement service, you can also grab a FREE 7-day trial to watch all the action from the Apex tonight. Any US residents away from home at present can follow our advice above and use a VPN to access coverage just as they would back in America.



Live stream UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov in the UK

In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events, including UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov tonight. Coverage of the main card starts at 3am BST, with prelims getting underway at 1am. Subscribers can stream all the action online via the broadcaster's website or app. For cord cutters, BT now offers the option of watching BT Sport without locking yourself into a lengthy contract by way of its £25 Monthly Pass. This not only gets you access to tonight's full Fight Night card, but will also cover all forthcoming UFC events -including, based on recent experience, the usually expensive UFC 252 pay-per-view. It's also got a handful of Premier League matches and exclusive coverage of the Champions League when that returns, so grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass today. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home right now, you can still live stream your usual UFC coverage from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov live stream: how to watch in Canada

In Canada, the broadcast rights for UFC Fight Night events are held by TSN, which can be easily accessed via your TV, online or by using the TSN app. Access costs as little as CA$4.99 a week or $19.99 a month, with coverage of the main Blaydes vs Volkov card starting at 9pm ET as in the US. And just like in other countries, any Canadians abroad always have the VPN option at their disposal when out of the country.

How to live stream UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov in Australia

Fight fans Down Under may already know that ESPN Australia has the broadcasting rights to UFC. Events are available on pay TV via Foxtel and therefore also through the Foxtel Now streaming service. ESPN coverage of the prelims starts at 7am AEST on Sunday, June 21 and the main card is scheduled for a 10am start. Another way to watch is by taking advantage of the 14-day FREE trial on offer through Kayo Sports, which has coverage of this weekend's UFC Fight Night scheduled to start at 6am on Sunday. Aussies away from home at the moment can always tap in to the powers of a good VPN to watch UFC and anything else just as if they had an ice cold VB in hand.