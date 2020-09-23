UFC 253 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Costa from anywhere

The UFC is taking things back to Fight Island this weekend, with a long-awaited Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa main event. The stage is set for a night of explosive action and we're showing you exactly how to live stream UFC 253 online and watch Adesanya vs Costa and the rest this weekend.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa live stream With no in-person spectators, UFC 253 will take place to hit US primetime broadcast slots despite taking place on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi). That means you'll be able to catch the main card on Saturday, September 26 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST, with prelims starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST.

Adesanya and Costa both want this fight, and they both want that belt even more. Both these contenders are facing an all or nothing result, with the loser walking away with their first loss and the winner taking the middle-weight championship title. Adesanya has gone 8-0 in his UFC career, with Costa trailing with a 5-0 record, but both also hold no losses in MMA terms either.

That makes for a stunning matchup, and one that will see Adesanya's striking prowess go up against the previously unbreakable power of Costa. One's quick, the other's big, and this is exactly where middle-weight matchups are at their finest.

Costa has stepped up to this challenge, and is looking to bring down the UFC's new poster child with an early wall of brute force. The 185lb Brazilian contender has been ranked second in the middle-weight class since March 2020, so there's never been a better time for the Adesanya vs Costa matchup to take place.

But that''s not all UFC 253 has in store, as the light heavyweight belt is also up for grabs when Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz go toe-to-toe for the empty slot.

Read on to learn how to find a UFC 253 live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch UFC 253 from outside your country

If you're looking for a UFC 253 live stream but you're currently abroad, you might run into geo-blocking issues. This is when a service detects that you aren't in the country of the stream's origin and prevents playback. However, there is a way to enjoy the content you've likely already paid for as if you were at home.

A VPN is a piece of software that helps you get around digital borders and regain access to the services you normally use and pay for at home. But which one is right for you?

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Those are just some of the reasons it's the best all-round Virtual Private Network for streaming events like UFC 253 live from abroad. Another is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa live stream and UK start time

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events right now, so you'll want to tune in early Sunday morning to watch UFC 253 online with an Adesanya vs Costa live stream. That means UK viewers escape the hefty PPV charges that other regions are locked into, and can simply tune into BT Sport 1 at 3am BST on Sunday September 27 for the main card, with early prelims beginning at 12am and prelims following at 1am. Head over to the BT Sport website or app to watch UFC 253 online. If you don't already subscribe to BT Sport you can pick up a £25 Monthly Pass, which will cover you for tonight's event as well as all UFC events in the near future as well as the Champions League and Europa League. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

How to watch a UFC 253: Costa vs Adesanya live stream in Canada tonight

You can watch a Costa vs Adesanya live stream with plenty of PPV providers in Canada this weekend. You'll find the full list here, but you can also head straight to Shaw Direct, which is currently offering the fight for CA$64.99. Tune into the main card event at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday September 26.



How to watch UFC 253: live stream Adesanya vs Costa in Australia

Foxtel Main Event is your go to service if you're watching from Australia this weekend. Orders are open and priced at AUS$54.95. However, you can also tune in using Kayo Sports, which offers select sections of the fight for free. Plus, there's a FREE 14-day trial available right now as well. The main card will take place at 12pm noon AEST on Sunday, September 27.

Costa vs Adesanya live stream: how to watch UFC 253 in New Zealand

You'll want to get your booking in at Sky Arena if you want to watch a Costa vs Adesanya live stream in New Zealand. The fight is currently priced at NZ$39.95 for access to the main card. You'll want to make sure you're watching ahead of the 2pm NZST start time on Sunday, September 27 to get all the action.

UFC 253 live stream: watch Adesanya vs Costa and Saturday's full card online

ESPN+ has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC fights in the US right now, which means you'll need to pick up a subscription to get access to PPV options. If you aren't already an ESPN+ member, you can save some cash on your subscription by picking up a UFC bundle for $84.98. That gets you access to UFC 253 ($64.99 for members normally) as well as a year-long subscription to the ESPN+ service (normally $50). If you're already a member you can pick up that PPV ticket by itself for the usual price of $64.99. A subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.



UFC 253 full card: all of tonight's fights

MAIN CARD

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa; Middleweight

Dominick Reyes vs Jan Błachowicz; Light Heavyweight

Kai Kara-France vs Brandon Royval; Flyweight

Ketlen Vieira vs Sijara Eubanks; Women's Bantamweight

Hakeem Dawodu vs Zubaira Tukhugov; Featherweight

PRELIMS

Brad Riddell vs Alex Da Silva; Lightweight

Diego Sanchez vs Jake Matthews; Welterweight

Shane Young vs Ľudovít Klein; Featherweight

William Knight vs Aleksa Camur; Light Heavyweight

EARLY PRELIMS

Juan Espino vs Jeff Hughes; Heavyweight

Khadis Ibragimov vs Danilo Marques; Light Heavyweight